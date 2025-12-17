Image Credit : Getty

The IPL 2026 Mini-Auction concluded after a long and intense bidding war among the franchises in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. All 10 franchises vied for the international stars, experienced campaigners, and domestic talents to bolster their squads for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which is likely to take place in March.

The franchises splurged a total of INR 215.45 crore out of 237.55 crore on 77 players to fill the available slots, leaving just INR 22.1 crore unused, as teams balanced their remaining budgets while targeting a mix of big names and emerging talents for the IPL 2026.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi.