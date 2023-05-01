IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 124 in vain as Mumbai Indians pulls off a shocker against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals succumbed to a six-wicket beating to Mumbai Indians on Sunday, despite the former's Yashasvi Jaiswal playing a glamorous knock of 124, as the social media was left stunned.

It was a great entertainer in Match 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between former record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. While the visiting opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a glamorous knock of 124, it fell short as Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David got the job done for the home side.

Winning the coin toss, RR opted to bat, as openers Jaiswal (124) and Jos Buttler (18) put 72 on the board before the latter fell to leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the eighth. It was down to 103/3 by the 11th, but the former continued his onslaught. He was involved in a 40-run partnership with Jason Holder (11) for the fourth wicket before the latter departed to pacer Jofra Archer in the 15th.

Rajasthan lost two more quick wickets and was down to 168/6 by the 18th. However, Jaiswal brought up his maiden IPL ton in the process and added 37 more for the seventh wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) before the former got dismissed by medium-pacer Arshad Khan in the final over, as the visitors finished on a compelling total of 212/7, its highest against the side.

For Jaiswal, it was the joint-best knock for RR after Buttler, while it was also the best knock by an uncapped player in the IPL to date. Arshad grabbed three wickets for MI, whereas chinaman Kumar Kartikeya was economical. Before the hosts began the chase, The Royals brought pacer Kuldeep Sen for Dhruv Jurel (4) as the Impact Player (IP).

Mumbai began jitterily, losing veteran opener-cum-skipper Rohit Sharma (3) to pacer Sandeep Sharma, who cleaned him up in the second over of the PowerPlay with 14 runs on the board. It was followed by a 62-run stand between fellow opener Ishan Kishan (28) and Cameron Green (44) before the former fell prey to veteran off-spinner Ashwin in the ninth.

After Green became the third wicket to fall in the 11th at 101, Yadav (55) and Tilak Varma (29*) added 51 for the fourth wicket to keep MI's chase on track. While the former struck his 17th IPL 50, he fell to pacer Trent Boult in the 16th. However, the hosts refused to give up, as Tilak Varma (29*) and David (45*) took complete charge of the pursuit thereon.

With 17 needed off the final over, visiting skipper Sanju Samson handed the ball to experienced pacer Jason Holder. However, David was determined to see this through, as he slammed three successive sixes to get the job done by six wickets and send the Wankhede crowd into a frenzy. For the Royals, Ashwin grabbed a couple, while he was also economical.