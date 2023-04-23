IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh reveals reasons for success post heroics for PBKS against MI

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings came up with a sturdy performance to tame Mumbai Indians by 13 runs on Saturday, thanks to Arshdeep Singh's clinical four-for, as he has revealed his reason for success in the shortest format.

Young Punjab Kings (PBKS) pace bowler Arshdeep Singh has attributed his success in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to remaining calm under pressure and changing his run-up, which has helped him avoid no-balls. The left-arm quick played a significant role in his side's 13-run win over former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, picking up four wickets, including two in consecutive deliveries in the final over, for 29 runs as Rohit Sharma's side fell short by 13 runs while chasing a target of 215. "Feels good whenever I take wickets. The win makes the feeling better. Before IPL, I changed my run-up, which helped me avoid no-balls. The rhythm is nice, and I'm enjoying my cricket right now," Arshdeep said at the post-match presentation. Arshdeep has taken 13 wickets in seven games in this edition of the IPL.

Asked about his mindset during pressure, Arshdeep said, "Calmness comes naturally. My heart rate doesn't even go up to 120." PBKS captain Sam Curran described the win at MI's home ground as unique. "It's a special win. Amazing ground. I have played many games with different sides. Great to get the win. Don't think I should be getting the award, with the way our pacers finished the match," said Curran, who was named player of the match for his 55 off in 29 balls in the Punjab innings.

"Arshdeep and Nathan were incredible, and the spinners bowled well. When I went in to bat, I knew I had to give myself a chance. I've looked to go big too early in the previous games and reflected on that. But, we got a long line-up, and we saw Jitesh went bang-bang, and we know he's got that. He's a massive player, and we must take responsibility as players return from injuries," added Curran.

On standing for regular captain Shikhar Dhawan, Curran said, "Two from three, I think we can go back to Shikhar. Great experience. The coaches and the local guys are helping me through. Bayliss, Haddin and Co have created a good, relaxed environment. We've won a few early games, which helps."

