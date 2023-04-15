IPL 2023: Here's how Nicholas Pooran has been cheering up regular DC skipper Rishabh Pant

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant continues to recover from his horrific car crash and is missing leading out on Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, here's how Nicholas Pooran has been cheering him up lately.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Having suffered a horrific car accident, Windies batter Nicholas Pooran knows what Rishabh Pant is going through. India's star cricketer Pant sustained multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December. Pooran was hospitalised more than eight years ago after a car accident. It took him six months to start walking again.

The West Indian said he is in touch with Pant, who will be out of action for a long time. "It's very challenging. It's one where no one understands. Sometimes, I can remember I have been chatting with Rishabh. Both of us have an excellent relationship. But, sometimes, you go into a place where you're very depressed and frustrated because you want the healing process to happen so fast. But, it's difficult," Pooran said ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

