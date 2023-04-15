Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Here's how Nicholas Pooran has been cheering up regular DC skipper Rishabh Pant

    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant continues to recover from his horrific car crash and is missing leading out on Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, here's how Nicholas Pooran has been cheering him up lately.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    Having suffered a horrific car accident, Windies batter Nicholas Pooran knows what Rishabh Pant is going through. India's star cricketer Pant sustained multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December. Pooran was hospitalised more than eight years ago after a car accident. It took him six months to start walking again.

    The West Indian said he is in touch with Pant, who will be out of action for a long time. "It's very challenging. It's one where no one understands. Sometimes, I can remember I have been chatting with Rishabh. Both of us have an excellent relationship. But, sometimes, you go into a place where you're very depressed and frustrated because you want the healing process to happen so fast. But, it's difficult," Pooran said ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    The recovery could take longer than expected, and one has to deal with it patiently, said Pooran. From his experience dealing with the low phase, Pooran said, "Sometimes, you don't see progress. In life, you want to see progress, you want it to happen so fast, but it only happens part of the time."

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    "It's very challenging, but you need to believe in yourself. It would be best to believe that whatever happened, happened for a reason. You can't question it because you won't get an answer. You need to believe in your God as well. Have faith in yourself and your hard work," concluded Pooran.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook's ton ensures significant SRH victory over KKR, netizens amazed-ayh

    IPL 2023: Harry Brook's ton ensures significant SRH victory over KKR, netizens amazed

    IPL 2023: Here is what GT Gujarat Titans Rahul Tewatia told Yash Dayal after KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh slammed him for 5 sixes-ayh

    IPL 2023: Here's what Rahul Tewatia told Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh slammed him for 5 sixes

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings-Lucknow Super Giants, location, vanue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings aims to fix batting woes, Lucknow Super Giants gazes top spot

    IPL 2023, RCB vs DC preview: Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Winless Delhi Capitals needs to fire in unison to effect turnaround

    IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav sends special message to Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans win over Punjab Kings snt

    IPL 2023: MI's Suryakumar Yadav sends 'special' message to Shubman Gill after GT's win over PBKS

    Recent Stories

    Atmanirbharta in mountain warfare: Indian Army's 'Zorawar' light weight tanks to be operational by 2027 AJR

    Atmanirbharta in mountain warfare: Indian Army's 'Zorawar' light weight tanks to be operational by 2027

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders-SunRisers Hyderabad: 'Indian fans were slagging me off a few days ago' - Harry Brook post-ton for SRH vs KKR-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Indian fans were slagging me off a few days ago' - Harry Brook post-ton for SRH vs KKR

    Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's son Asad laid to rest at Kasari Masari cemetery in Prayagraj AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's son Asad laid to rest at Kasari Masari cemetery in Prayagraj

    Shaakuntalam OTT release date: Amazon Prime or Netflix? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film will be OUT on this platform RBA

    Amazon Prime or Netflix? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakunthalam to release on THIS OTT platform!

    Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Citadel star Priyanka Chopra; here's what he said RBA

    Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Citadel star Priyanka Chopra; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon