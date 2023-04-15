IPL 2023: Here's how Nicholas Pooran has been cheering up regular DC skipper Rishabh Pant
IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant continues to recover from his horrific car crash and is missing leading out on Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, here's how Nicholas Pooran has been cheering him up lately.
Image credit: Delhi Capitals
Having suffered a horrific car accident, Windies batter Nicholas Pooran knows what Rishabh Pant is going through. India's star cricketer Pant sustained multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December. Pooran was hospitalised more than eight years ago after a car accident. It took him six months to start walking again.
The West Indian said he is in touch with Pant, who will be out of action for a long time. "It's very challenging. It's one where no one understands. Sometimes, I can remember I have been chatting with Rishabh. Both of us have an excellent relationship. But, sometimes, you go into a place where you're very depressed and frustrated because you want the healing process to happen so fast. But, it's difficult," Pooran said ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.
Image credit: PTI
The recovery could take longer than expected, and one has to deal with it patiently, said Pooran. From his experience dealing with the low phase, Pooran said, "Sometimes, you don't see progress. In life, you want to see progress, you want it to happen so fast, but it only happens part of the time."
Image credit: PTI
"It's very challenging, but you need to believe in yourself. It would be best to believe that whatever happened, happened for a reason. You can't question it because you won't get an answer. You need to believe in your God as well. Have faith in yourself and your hard work," concluded Pooran.
(With inputs from PTI)