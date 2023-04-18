IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis' autobiography to release in May

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis is having a great time with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, he will launch his autobiography, which will be released next month.

    In a profoundly introspective memoir to be out in May this year, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis has penned an account of his journey of self-discovery, struggles and triumphs, and love for the game. In "Faf Through Fire", published by Penguin Random House India's Ebury Press imprint, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain claims to take readers on a journey of self-discovery, "tracing his growth from a young man with a questionable moral compass outside of cricket to a respected and admired leader known for his integrity, values, and empathy for his teammates".

    The former South African cricket team captain shares his experiences with leading international cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Gary Kirsten, Stephen Fleming, Graeme Smith, and AB de Villiers. "I am very excited about my book, 'Faf Through Fire', being launched in India. I have always felt at home here and have been extremely blessed to receive immense support while playing in India. I hope the readers enjoy reading it as much as I loved sharing it," du Plessis' statement read.

    The 38-year-old has 22 centuries and 56 half-centuries in more than 200 Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket matches. "Most of you would have seen Faf Du Plessis play and lead his team on the cricket field, but few do you know the person behind the cricketer and what drives him. Faf Through Fire will answer all these questions and some more," Milee Ashwarya, publisher of Penguin Random House India, said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

