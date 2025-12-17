Lionel Messi concluded his GOAT India Tour in New Delhi, felicitated at Arun Jaitley Stadium. A viral moment saw him notice two stars on India’s cricket jersey. The tour also included a visit to the Vantara wildlife sanctuary in Jamnagar.

The Argentine football legend Lionel Messi delighted the fans with his presence at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi as part of his four-city GOAT India Tour. Messi made his visit to Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai before concluding his historic tour in New Delhi, where he wrapped up the tour with a grand fan interaction and ceremonial appearance at the stadium.

The legendary footballer, who plays for Inter-Miami, received a rousing reception at the Delhi stadium, engaged in fun activities with young football players, kicked footballs into the stands, and met the dignitaries, including ICC chairman Jay Shah, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, who felicitated Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul in front of the packed crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Jay Shah, who was BCCI secretary before his elevation as ICC chairman, gifted the India T20 jersey to Lionel Messi, bearing his iconic ‘No.10’ and name on the back. Shah also gifted the cricket bat with the signatures of Team India players who were part of the T20 World Cup-winning campaign last year, along with an invitation to India’s T20 World Cup match against the USA next year.

Lionel Messi's Brief Look at Indian Jersey

Hailing from Argentina, where football is quite popular among other sports, and having played the sport in his entire career, Lionel Messi was seemingly unsure whether he received the Indian cricket or football jersey from the ICC chairman Jay Shah. The viral video can be evidenced from a brief moment during the felicitation in New Delhi.

After receiving India’s cricket jersey from Jay Shah, Lionel Messi was seen having a brief look at it before he suddenly spotted two World Cup stars on top of the BCCI crest and asked Rodrigo de Paul about it. The legendary footballer appeared to be confused over India’s cricket jersey with a football jersey, as India has not won the FIFA World Cup yet.

On the other hand, Team India has won two World Cups in 2007 and 2024, and thus the jersey features two stars above the BCCI crest to commemorate those triumphs. Messi was seemingly confused for a brief moment, as the video shows him pointing at the stars on the jersey.

Apart from two stars on India’s T20 jersey, India’s ODI jersey also has two stars above the BCCI crest, representing the Men in Blue's two World Cup victories in 1983 and 2011, signifying the team’s historic achievements in the 50-over format.

Indian football, on the other hand, the national team does not feature any stars above the crest as India has yet to win a FIFA World Cup, highlighting a clear difference from the cricket jerseys where stars represent World Cup triumphs. Argentina, the country which Lionel Messi represents in international football, has three stars above the national team’s crest symbolising their FIFA World Cup victories in 1978, 1986, and 2022.

Messi Concludes India Tour after Vantara Visit in Jamnagar

Lionel Messi’s official itinerary for his GOAT India Tour includes four cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. However, Messi and his Inter-Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, headed to Jamnagar in Gujarat after the Delhi leg of the tour on the invitation of Reliance chairman and industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, who hosted the trio at Vantara, a wildlife rescue he founded.

Messi, Suarez, and de Paul were engaged in traditional rituals and explored the sanctuary’s wildlife facilities. They also participated in the photo sessions with rescued animals, interacted with the officials and local staff about the conservative efforts, and took part in a brief tour highlighting Vantara’s wildlife protection and rehabilitation initiatives.

After Vantara visit in Jamnagar, Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour officially came to an end, marking he conclusion of a historic four-city journey that celebrated the legendary footballer’s return to India after 14 years. His last visit was in 2011 when he toured India with the Argentina national team to play a friendly match against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.

Lionel Messi will return to action for Inter Miami’s friendly matches against South America in January 2026, ahead of the MLS season, which will begin in February next year.