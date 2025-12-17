CSK acquired Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals in a blockbuster trade for Jadeja and Curran ahead of IPL 2026. Coach Fleming said it’s part of their succession plan, securing a top-order batter and future wicketkeeper after Dhoni’s era.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has opened up on the franchise’s trade for Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026. CSK and RR were involved in a high-profile trade deal, which saw Samson move to the Super Kings in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, marking one of the biggest trades in IPL history.

Following his conclusion of IPL 2025, Sanju Samson informed the Royals of his willingness to move on from the franchise and explore opportunities elsewhere. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals eventually agreed on a blockbuster trade deal following a long deliberation over CSK’s need for a top-order Indian batter and succession plan post-MS Dhoni era. Jadeja and Curran’s move to the Royals and Samson’s arrival at CSK sparked massive buzz.

Chennai Super Kings’ acquisition of Sanju Samson through a trade deal is often seen as a potential long-term plan by the franchise to fill the shoes of MS Dhoni, who is likely to move on from his illustrious cricketing career after the upcoming season of the IPL.

Fleming on CSK’s Sanju Samson Trade

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2026 Auction, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was asked whether Sanju Samson was groomed as a long-term successor to MS Dhoni. The former New Zealand captain gave a straightforward answer, stating that the management was looking for a reliable top-order batter, adding that they also recognised the need for succession planning post MS Dhoni.

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2026 Auction, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was asked whether Sanju Samson was groomed as a long-term successor to MS Dhoni. The former New Zealand captain gave a straightforward answer, stating that the management was looking for a reliable top-order batter, adding that they also recognised the need for succession planning post MS Dhoni.

Fleming hailed Samson as a ‘quality international player’, adding that CSK saw him as a key part of their long‑term succession planning, taking over the mantle from MS Dhoni for wicketkeeping duties.

“The opportunity was there. We felt we were still a little bit light in our opening batting. And we were also looking at the fact that at some point, MS will move on,” Fleming said.

“Sanju is an international-quality player. He fills that role very well — succession planning. It’s about refreshing and seeing what Chennai will look like in six years’ time, not two years’ time." he added

Chennai Super Kings have been synonymous with MS Dhoni for close to two decades as the legendary captain led the team to five IPL titles, making them the joint-most successful team in the tournament and the face of the franchise’s identity and legacy.

Dhoni turned 44 in July this year, and retirement is looming on the horizon, CSK appeared to have begun a succession plan by acquiring Sanju Samson through the blockbuster trade, aiming to gradually transition the responsibilities through the blockbuster trade.

Can Sanju Samson Fill MS Dhoni’s Shoes?

MS Dhoni’s legacy at the Chennai Super Kings cannot be defined just by the stats or the number of titles he won, but also by his leadership, calmness under pressure, and ability to inspire his teammates. Over the last 19 years, the CSK has been built around Dhoni’s leadership, strategic acumen, and presence on and off the field.

Though Dhoni is no longer captain of the side as Ruturaj Gaikwad took over leadership, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter remains the guiding force and mentors the young players in the dressing room. As Sanju Samson is set to take over the wicketkeeping and top-order responsibilities, the former RR captain faces the challenge of filling Dhoni’s multifaceted role while establishing his own identity in the team.

Samson has immense playing and leadership experience in IPL, which is expected to benefit the CSK in the upcoming season, but he will need time to adapt to the unique pressures and expectations of carrying forward Dhoni’s legacy. With Gaikwad at the helm as a captain, the Kerala cricketer will be able to focus on his dual role as a top-order batter and wicketkeeper, while gradually assuming leadership responsibilities.

It is uncertain whether Sanju Samson will be handed captaincy responsibilities in the future, but the Chennai Super Kings’ management expects him to lead from the front as a top-order batter and wicketkeeper.