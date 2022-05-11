IPL 2022: This SRH youngster reminds Yuvraj Singh of his own batting style

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has picked a few cricketers who have impressed the 2011 World Cup winner this IPL 2022.

Legendary Indian all-rounder and 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has inspired a generation of cricketers. One of the finest white-ball players of his time, the southpaw has been impressed by a few left-handed youngsters this Indian Premier League (IPL) season. One SunRisers Hyderabad player in particular reminds Yuvraj of his own batting. Also read: Will AB de Villiers return to RCB for IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds

SRH batter Abhishek Sharma, who has contributed with valuable runs for the Orange Army in the 15th edition of the T20 league, is one young sensation who has impressed Yuvraj Singh.

“I think when I see Abhishek (Sharma), he reminds me a lot about myself. The pull shot, the backfoot shot he hits, I felt I was very much like him,” Yuvraj Singh told Sports18.

The highest run-scorer for the Kane Williamson-led side, Abhishek Sharma has been spectacular with the bat having scored 331 runs at a strike rate of 132.40.

Another left-hander, who has been in sublime form in IPL 2022, is Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube. Yuvraj Singh praised the Chennai star too, who was brought by the franchise for Rs 4 crore in February's IPL mega auction. He has so far scored 279 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 160.

