    Will AB de Villiers return to RCB for IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds

    AB de Villiers announced his retirement from professional cricket last year. As RCB plays IPL 2022 without him, Virat Kohli responds about whether the South African will return to RCB.

    Will AB de Villiers return to Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB for Indian Premier League IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds
    Mumbai, First Published May 11, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continues to remain one of the three old Indian Premier League (IPL) sides to have not won the title to date. Meanwhile, it has had a mixed stint so far in IPL 2022, while it is playing the season without its talisman AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from professional cricket last year. However, as fans wish for him to be back, Virat Kohli has responded if RCB will have him back.

    De Villiers' final IPL stint was with RCB, where he was majestic. He scored 4,491 runs in 156 matches at an average of 41.20. Overall, he collected 5,162 IPL runs in 170 innings at 39.71 and a strike rate of 151.69, including three tons and 40 half-centuries, while his top score happens to be 133.

    Speaking on an RCB show about RCB's chances of having de Villiers back, Kohli said, "I miss him a lot. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf. He is keenly observing RCB and hopefully, he will be here next year in some capacity."

    Kohli is not having the best time of his career, having managed just 216 in 12 so far in IPL 2022 at just 19.64 and 111.34, including a 50, while his top score is 58. What has been highly disturbing is that he has been dismissed for three golden ducks. "It has never happened to me ever in my career I think, so I just smiled. I felt like I have seen everything that the game has to show," he admitted.

    One of the major concerns pointed out by former Windies pacer and commentator Ian Bishop is that he has been falling to different types of bowlers. Speaking on the same, Kohli concluded, "They [critcis] can't be in my shoes, they can't be in my shoes, they can't feel what I feel, they can't live those moments. You said how you cut the noise, you either mute the TV or don't pay attention to what people are saying and I do both of these things."

