IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Shane Warne made RR believe' - Jos Buttler after century vs RCB

Jos Buttler slammed another ton to steer RR into the IPL 2022 final, knocking RCB out during the Qualifier 2 on Friday. Meanwhile, he hailed former RR skipper cum coach Shane Warne.

It was a sensational batting performance by former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), as it knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) during the Qualifier 2 of the Playoffs. Played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, RR won by seven wickets, with 11 balls to spare, thanks to opener Jos Buttler's unbeaten 106. At the same time, it happened to be his fourth century of IPL 2022, a feat only held by RCB's Virat Kohli (in IPL 2016) until now. With RR entering the final for the first time since IPL 2008 when it won under late then-coach cum skipper Shane Warne, Buttler spoke how the Australian great made the side believe in itself.

Speaking after the win, Buttler recorded, "He [Warne] is such an influential figure for the Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to success in that first season, we will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today. He made us believe."

Speaking about the chase, Buttler recalled, "I felt a bit of pressure. I was getting distracted, and I tried to suppress it, but it wasn't until a week when I opened up and started talking about that, and it made me feel a lot better. I went to Kolkata a lot more relaxed, and obviously, that innings gave me a lot more confidence today."

