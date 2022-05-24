Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former RCB star AB de Villiers misses IPL; hopes to return in some capacity

    First Published May 24, 2022, 2:31 PM IST

    AB de Villiers retired from professional cricket last year. While he was not with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, he has confirmed that he be around during IPL 2023.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is the first season not to feature former South African legend AB de Villiers. He made a name for himself by playing at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the years but never won the coveted title in his career. Last year, he announced his retirement from professional cricket, breaking the hearts of a million of his and RCB fans. A few weeks back, Virat Kohli had stated that the South African would be back in the IPL for RCB somehow, while now, de Villiers has confirmed the same to be around the world's biggest Twenty20 competition during IPL 2023.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Speaking to VUSport, de Villiers affirmed, "I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. We haven't decided on anything yet. I will be around IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity, but I am missing getting back there. I have heard a little bird tweeting, saying there might be some games in Bangalore. So, I would love to return to my second hometown and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy again. I would love to return. I am looking forward to it."

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    Speaking on de Villiers's absence in IPL 2022 for RCB, Kohli had expressed, "I miss him a lot. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf. He is keenly observing RCB, and hopefully, he will be here next year in some capacity."

    Image credit: BCCI

    De Villiers has had a phenomenal career with RCB. He has scored 4,491 runs in 156 IPL matches at an average of 41.20. Overall, in the IPL, he has amassed 5,162 in 170 innings at an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 151.69. It includes 40 half-centuries and three tons, while his top score happens to be 133.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha becomes first Indian state to launch Olympic Values Education Programme OVEP-ayh

    'Look forward to further strengthening the Olympic Movement in our country' - Nita Ambani on OVEP launch

    IND vs SA, India vs South Africa 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms most special comeback after T20I Twenty20 International recall-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms 'most special comeback' after T20I recall

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after SRH Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Hardik Pandya's return snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC snt

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai Indians win seals Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    What is Tourette Syndrome that Billie Eilish is diagnosed with drb

    What is Tourette Syndrome that Billie Eilish is diagnosed with?

    Vismaya dowry death case Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years jail imposes Rs 12 lakh fine gcw

    Vismaya dowry death case: Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years’ jail, imposes Rs 12 lakh fine

    Odisha becomes first Indian state to launch Olympic Values Education Programme OVEP-ayh

    'Look forward to further strengthening the Olympic Movement in our country' - Nita Ambani on OVEP launch

    Here how Janhvi Kapoor maintains her perfect body; SECRET is out RBA

    Here's how Janhvi Kapoor maintains her perfect body; SECRET is out

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon