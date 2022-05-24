Former RCB star AB de Villiers misses IPL; hopes to return in some capacity

AB de Villiers retired from professional cricket last year. While he was not with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, he has confirmed that he be around during IPL 2023.

Image credit: BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is the first season not to feature former South African legend AB de Villiers. He made a name for himself by playing at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the years but never won the coveted title in his career. Last year, he announced his retirement from professional cricket, breaking the hearts of a million of his and RCB fans. A few weeks back, Virat Kohli had stated that the South African would be back in the IPL for RCB somehow, while now, de Villiers has confirmed the same to be around the world's biggest Twenty20 competition during IPL 2023.

Speaking to VUSport, de Villiers affirmed, "I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. We haven't decided on anything yet. I will be around IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity, but I am missing getting back there. I have heard a little bird tweeting, saying there might be some games in Bangalore. So, I would love to return to my second hometown and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy again. I would love to return. I am looking forward to it." FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Speaking on de Villiers's absence in IPL 2022 for RCB, Kohli had expressed, "I miss him a lot. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf. He is keenly observing RCB, and hopefully, he will be here next year in some capacity."

