ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests
India has bagged the top spot in the T20Is after ICC's annual rankings update. Meanwhile, Australia has reached the pinnacle of the Tests.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Team India has something to cheer for again, as it has topped the ICC T20I Rankings. The International Cricket Council released the annual updated rankings on Wednesday. India gained 119 points after the new annual update, as it moved past England and currently has 270 rating points, five more than second-placed England.
Image Credit: Getty Images
|ICC T20I RANKINGS
|RANK
|TEAMS
|POINTS
|RATINGS
|1
|India
|8093
|270
|2
|England
|7432
|265
|3
|Pakistan
|7826
|261
|4
|South Africa
|6336
|253
|5
|Australia
|8270
|251
|6
|New Zealand
|6996
|250
|7
|West Indies
|8622
|240
|8
|Bangladesh
|7680
|233
|9
|Sri Lanka
|7606
|230
|10
|Afghanistan
|3167
|226
Image Credit: Getty Images
As for the Tests, Australia has topped the chart, creating a nine-rating point gap against second-placed India. Meanwhile, England has dropped to the sixth spot following its horrendous run in the format, especially after its Ashes 2021-22 and Windies defeat. While New Zealand has jumped to third, South Africa has risen to fourth after the win against India, followed by Pakistan at fifth.
Image Credit: Getty Images
|ICC Test RANKINGS
|RANK
|TEAMS
|POINTS
|RATINGS
|1
|Australia
|2439
|128
|2
|India
|2736
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|2552
|111
|4
|South Africa
|2306
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|1865
|93
|6
|England
|2551
|88
|7
|Sri Lanka
|1384
|81
|8
|West Indies
|1685
|77
|9
|Bangladesh
|823
|51
|10
|Zimbabwe
|148
|25
Image Credit: Getty Images
On the other hand, New Zealand remains at the One-Day International (ODI) rankings summit. However, its lead to second-placed England has been reduced to just a point. As for India, it is ranked fourth, a couple of rating points behind third-placed Australia, while Pakistan has jumped to the fifth spot.
Image Credit: Getty Images
|ICC ODI RANKINGS
|RANK
|TEAMS
|POINTS
|RATINGS
|1
|New Zealand
|1505
|125
|2
|England
|2353
|124
|3
|Australia
|1929
|107
|4
|India
|2304
|105
|5
|Pakistan
|1635
|102
|6
|South Africa
|1872
|99
|7
|Bangladesh
|2275
|95
|8
|Sri Lanka
|2086
|87
|9
|West Indies
|1885
|73
|10
|Afghanistan
|986
|66