ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests

India has bagged the top spot in the T20Is after ICC's annual rankings update. Meanwhile, Australia has reached the pinnacle of the Tests.

Team India has something to cheer for again, as it has topped the ICC T20I Rankings. The International Cricket Council released the annual updated rankings on Wednesday. India gained 119 points after the new annual update, as it moved past England and currently has 270 rating points, five more than second-placed England.

ICC T20I RANKINGS RANK TEAMS POINTS RATINGS 1 India 8093 270 2 England 7432 265 3 Pakistan 7826 261 4 South Africa 6336 253 5 Australia 8270 251 6 New Zealand 6996 250 7 West Indies 8622 240 8 Bangladesh 7680 233 9 Sri Lanka 7606 230 10 Afghanistan 3167 226

As for the Tests, Australia has topped the chart, creating a nine-rating point gap against second-placed India. Meanwhile, England has dropped to the sixth spot following its horrendous run in the format, especially after its Ashes 2021-22 and Windies defeat. While New Zealand has jumped to third, South Africa has risen to fourth after the win against India, followed by Pakistan at fifth.

ICC Test RANKINGS RANK TEAMS POINTS RATINGS 1 Australia 2439 128 2 India 2736 119 3 New Zealand 2552 111 4 South Africa 2306 110 5 Pakistan 1865 93 6 England 2551 88 7 Sri Lanka 1384 81 8 West Indies 1685 77 9 Bangladesh 823 51 10 Zimbabwe 148 25

On the other hand, New Zealand remains at the One-Day International (ODI) rankings summit. However, its lead to second-placed England has been reduced to just a point. As for India, it is ranked fourth, a couple of rating points behind third-placed Australia, while Pakistan has jumped to the fifth spot.

