ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced

The playing conditions for T20Is will see a couple of changes. It all comes into effect from this month. Check out what new difference has ICC brought in for the same.

The Twenty20 (T20) format is the most entertaining and lightning-fast format in international cricket. And, to keep things short and quick, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made a couple of changes to its playing conditions. It has introduced a significant in-match penalty system to curb the slow over-rates.

As per its new clause 13.8 of the playing conditions, a fielding team should bowl the opening bowl of its final over within the stipulated or rescheduled time of the innings to end. Failing to do so will attract an in-game penalty of one less fielder at the boundary for the remaining balls or overs. The new change was approved by the ICC Cricket Committee, considering its effectiveness in England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) new competition, The Hundred. ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 - India squad announced; Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey left out

However, it is to be noted that the post-match sanctions for the slow over-rate in terms of a monetary fine, as mentioned in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, remains the same. In an additional change, the drinks break has been made optional. It means that it might be taken at the mid-point of an innings after both playing members agree to it.