  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced

    First Published Jan 7, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The playing conditions for T20Is will see a couple of changes. It all comes into effect from this month. Check out what new difference has ICC brought in for the same.

    International Cricket Council, ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced-ayh

    The Twenty20 (T20) format is the most entertaining and lightning-fast format in international cricket. And, to keep things short and quick, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made a couple of changes to its playing conditions. It has introduced a significant in-match penalty system to curb the slow over-rates.

    International Cricket Council, ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced-ayh

    As per its new clause 13.8 of the playing conditions, a fielding team should bowl the opening bowl of its final over within the stipulated or rescheduled time of the innings to end. Failing to do so will attract an in-game penalty of one less fielder at the boundary for the remaining balls or overs. The new change was approved by the ICC Cricket Committee, considering its effectiveness in England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) new competition, The Hundred.

    ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 - India squad announced; Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey left out

    International Cricket Council, ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced-ayh

    However, it is to be noted that the post-match sanctions for the slow over-rate in terms of a monetary fine, as mentioned in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, remains the same. In an additional change, the drinks break has been made optional. It means that it might be taken at the mid-point of an innings after both playing members agree to it.

    International Cricket Council, ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced-ayh

    “The first men’s match to be played under the new playing conditions will be the one-off tie between the West Indies and Ireland at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on 16 January. The first T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and the West Indies in Centurion on 18 January will be the first women’s match played under the new playing conditions,” the ICC announced in a media release.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami watch the teaser drb

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ on life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami; watch teaser

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say

    Exclusive video of PM Modi's convoy waiting for 20 minutes over flyover in Punjab

    Exclusive video of PM Modi's convoy waiting for 20 minutes over flyover in Punjab

    Marriage without feelings is just a legal bond says Delhi HC while granting divorce to couple gcw

    Marriage without feelings is just a legal bond, says Delhi HC while granting divorce to couple

    Supreme Court allows 27 per cent reservation for OBCs 10 per cent for EWS for NEET admissions gcw

    Supreme Court allows 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS for NEET admissions

    Recent Videos

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon