Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma dazzles in pink again

    First Published May 8, 2022, 4:24 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal is making IPL 2022 colourful with his impactful leg-spin bowling for Rajasthan Royals. Also, his wife Dhanashree Verma has been ruling in pink throughout the tournament.

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has had an impactful outing so far for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He is currently the highest wicket-taker and the Purple Cap holder. Meanwhile, his dancer wife Dhanashree Verma is ruling the tournament in the colour pink.

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    Dhanashree has accompanied Chahal throughout IPL 2022. She has been cheering for him and RR from the stands at the venues. On the same note, she has been sharing her delightful fashion and style from each matchday, while she has mostly worn the colour pink, which happens to be RR's official colour.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    In her recent pictures, Dahanshree is seen at the stands of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, during RR's clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday. She wears a stylish and soothing pink half-belly top, along with a pink over-shirt and white trousers, which is a perfect summer outfit. She captioned the images, "Keep em coming 🧿💕".

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    Earlier, in another game at the Wankhede, Dhanashree was seen in pink again. In this, she is seen wearing a pink knee-length dress, as she looks both beautiful and gorgeous at the same time, mesmerising all, as her fans praise her for her fashion sense and collection. She captioned it, "Think about the good & smile wide #ifyouknowyouknow".

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - CSK vs DC clash in doubt after Delhi member tests COVID positive

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    As for another one of her pink outfits, Dhanashree is seen here, wearing a pink top and jeans. Although it's a simple look, she does look pretty. "We Halla Bol 💕" is what she captioned the post.

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    As for another one of her pink outfits, Dhanashree is seen here, wearing a pink top and jeans. Although it's a simple look, she does look pretty. "We Halla Bol 💕" is what she captioned the post.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mothers Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms snt

    Mother's Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs DC chennai-delhi Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Netizens disheartened as Kolkata Knight Riders suffers brutal loss to Lucknow Super Giants-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Netizens disheartened as Kolkata suffers brutal loss to Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Social media slams Shivam Mavi after conceding five sixes in an over-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Social media slams Shivam Mavi after conceding five sixes in an over

    Recent Stories

    Motorola Edge 30 Worlds Thinnest 5G smartphone to launch on May 12 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

    Mothers Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms snt

    Mother's Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham Hotspur tactics as draw dents Liverpool title hopes-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham's tactics as draw dents Liverpool's title hopes

    BJP leader files plea in Allahabad High Court to open 20 rooms in Taj Mahal for hidden Hindu idols gcw

    Hindu idols at Taj Mahal? An appeal to dig into 'hidden chambers'

    Two cylinders then, now it's one at same price: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike - adt

    Congress' Rahul Gandhi does math on LPG price hike

    Recent Videos

    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon