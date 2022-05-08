IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in doubt after Delhi member tests COVID positive

Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Meanwhile, a DC member has tested COVID positive, casting doubts on the game.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to take place between four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). It is scheduled to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. However, doubts have been cast over the match after a DC member has tested COVID positive.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the entire DC camp underwent a fresh round of PCR tests on Sunday morning, while they were asked to stay in their hotel rooms until further notice. Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the person to test positive shared his room with another player, while both have been placed in isolation for now. It is unclear if he tested positive in the rapid antigen or RT-PCR test. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

The IPL is yet to comment or issue a statement on the same and the status of the match. Some DC members were also seen mingling with the CSK players on Saturday during the pre-match training session. However, as of now, CSK players have not been asked to undergo tests.

Nevertheless, it seems like the news is unlikely to disturb the IPL and DC's peace. DC was earlier impacted by quite some COVID cases in IPL 2022, with Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh testing positive. After several rounds of tests, the six infected members were isolated while DC went ahead with its matches. A couple of its matches were shifted from Pune to Mumbai to restrict travel. ALSO READ: 'UNIVERSE BOSS' CHRIS GAYLE REVEALS WHY HE OPTED OUT OF IPL 2022

