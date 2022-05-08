Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in doubt after Delhi member tests COVID positive

    First Published May 8, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Meanwhile, a DC member has tested COVID positive, casting doubts on the game.

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to take place between four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). It is scheduled to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. However, doubts have been cast over the match after a DC member has tested COVID positive.

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    According to ESPNCricinfo, the entire DC camp underwent a fresh round of PCR tests on Sunday morning, while they were asked to stay in their hotel rooms until further notice. Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the person to test positive shared his room with another player, while both have been placed in isolation for now. It is unclear if he tested positive in the rapid antigen or RT-PCR test.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    The IPL is yet to comment or issue a statement on the same and the status of the match. Some DC members were also seen mingling with the CSK players on Saturday during the pre-match training session. However, as of now, CSK players have not been asked to undergo tests.

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    Nevertheless, it seems like the news is unlikely to disturb the IPL and DC's peace. DC was earlier impacted by quite some COVID cases in IPL 2022, with Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh testing positive. After several rounds of tests, the six infected members were isolated while DC went ahead with its matches. A couple of its matches were shifted from Pune to Mumbai to restrict travel.

    ALSO READ: 'UNIVERSE BOSS' CHRIS GAYLE REVEALS WHY HE OPTED OUT OF IPL 2022

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    As per the IPL norms, any player testing positive will undergo seven-day isolation. Only after a couple of negative tests after the seven days of isolation, taken 24 hours apart, will the player be able to re-0enter the bubble. Meanwhile, a team can go ahead with its scheduled match as long as it has at least 12 playing members available, with a maximum of three overseas players.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs DC chennai-delhi Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Netizens disheartened as Kolkata Knight Riders suffers brutal loss to Lucknow Super Giants-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Netizens disheartened as Kolkata suffers brutal loss to Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Social media slams Shivam Mavi after conceding five sixes in an over-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Social media slams Shivam Mavi after conceding five sixes in an over

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Twitter triumphed as Yashasvi Jaiswal powered-Rajasthan Royals trumps Punjab Kings-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Twitter delighted as Yashasvi Jaiswal-powered Rajasthan trumps Punjab

    Recent Stories

    New England Test skipper Ben Stokes reveals Joe Root batting position-ayh

    New England Test skipper Ben Stokes reveals Joe Root's batting position

    Here s why Apple has agreed to pay USD 20 million as compensation to iPhone 4S users gcw

    Here's why Apple has agreed to pay $20 million as compensation to iPhone 4S users

    football epl Sir Alex Ferguson wants Ronaldo to stay at Man United to protect his legacy snt

    Sir Alex Ferguson wants Ronaldo to stay at Man United to protect his legacy?

    Lock Upp Here is what Munawar Faruqui won in Kangana Ranaut show as season 1 winner drb

    Lock Upp: Here's what Munawar Faruqui won in Kangana Ranaut's show as season 1 winner

    Mothers Day 2022 Spa to shopping 5 ways to make this day more special gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Spa to shopping, 5 ways to make this day more special

    Recent Videos

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon