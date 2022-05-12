IPL 2022: Sakariya delighted with Buttler's wicket, Marsh hopes DC continues good form

Delhi Capitals trounced Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in IPL 2022 on Wednesday. Chetan Sakariya and Mitchell Marsh were among the stars for DC.

It was a top performance from Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, DC walked away with a comfortable eight-wicket win, thus staying well in contention for the playoffs. For DC, pacer Chetan Sakariya was the start with the ball, claiming a couple and being the most economical from his side, while opener David Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh nailed it with their bats. Meanwhile, Sakariya has noted that he was delighted at having dismissed the dangerous opener, Jos Buttler, early, who has been sensational in IPL 2022.

"It felt really good to contribute to the team's victory. I enjoyed dismissing Jos Buttler as he has been in terrific form and taking his wicket was a big thing for me. I executed my plans well and I am happy with my overall performance," Sakariya told DC after the success. FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RR vs DC (Match 58) "We will try to stay as relaxed as possible as we go into the next game. It's not good to think too much. We will look to enjoy a few light moments for now and get focused on our upcoming game as we get closer to it," he added.

In the meantime, Marsh was hopeful of DC continuing with the form and flow in the remaining couple of matches to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Interestingly. DC has not registered successive wins in the last eight matches, winning one and losing the other, which is the first time in the IPL that a team has done so throughout eight straight games. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

