    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Mumbai Indians is off to a lousy start to IPL 2022, as it stays winless. Jasprit Bumrah has proclaimed that the side will keep fighting and find a way to win.

    Apr 12, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    It has been a rough start for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Having played four matches so far, MI has lost all of them, as it lurks at the ninth spot in the points table. However, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has claimed that the side continues to work hard and find a way to win the matches.

    MI had endured a similar start in IPL 2015, only to bounce back remarkably and eventually win the title. While it could certainly act as an inspiration for MI, is history on its side? During the pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of its Wednesday's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Bumrah did not buy what happened in 2015 and termed it as 'history'.

    "Whatever has happened in the past is in the past. It's history; it doesn't matter because that was a different team, time, and scenario. Right now, we live in the present. Yes, things have not gone according to plan so far, but we keep on fighting and finding a way. That is the way the game of cricket works. Whenever a challenge comes, you try to find solutions to the challenge, and we are trying to do that," he stated.

    "See, you don't need to reinvent the wheel, right? You don't need to bring new inspiration. Everybody enjoys the game, that is why we're playing cricket. So, no other inspiration is required. Yes, the challenges are always interesting. You always want to challenge yourself whenever you come against any situation. This year when the wickets are helping the batters, and it isn't easy to take wickets, you have to find your way. We are no different. We're trying to find new ways. There have been a lot of discussions about how can we make an impact on this current situation that is going on. We've come up with a few plans," added Bumrah, while you can watch his entire PC above.

