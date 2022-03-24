Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah - 5 Mumbai Indians players to watch

    First Published Mar 24, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    The IPL 2022 will be the 15th season which starts on Saturday. Check out the five players from Mumbai Indians who can make an impact.

    The 15th edition of the profitable Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from Saturday. Record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) will look ahead for a star season and extend its reign to six titles. Notably, it has all the star power, firepower and ammunition to get the job done, as we present the five players to be watched out for from the side.

    Rohit Sharma
    The opener has done a fine job as the side's skipper, having helped the side win all the five titles to date and is hungry for more. Having won the most titles in the tournament to date (6), he knows what it takes to win the prize. However, he needs to be somewhat consistent with the bat to add the spark back to his side, which was missing in IPL 2021.

    Suryakumar Yadav
    The top-order batter has matured heavily since moving to the side from former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has established himself as one of the most prolific batters of the side, along with Team India. Although his stint this season is set to be cut short, as he continues to recover from a hairline fracture, judging by his talent and skills, he will definitely bolster MI's already strong batting line-up upon his return.

    Kieron Pollard
    The veteran Windies all-rounder has been playing for the side for over a decade now and is well aware of the side's strengths and weaknesses. Having been Rohit's deputy in the past, he has proved that he is a valuable asset for the side. Notably, he continues to impact across departments regardless of his age and is again expected to fire this season.

    Ishan Kishan
    The side repurchased the young Indian wicketkeeper-opener for a whopping ₹15.25 crore. While fans were left surprised, considering his form, talent and skills, it somewhat made sense for MI to go after him. It is to be noted that he can bat in any position in the line-up, while he can also give an explosive start as an opener, which is precisely why MI went all out for him. Undoubtedly, he will draw eyeballs this term.

    Jasprit Bumrah
    Thanks to his stint with MI over the years, the Indian pacer is considered the number one for Team India right now. While he will be the side's vice-captain, his lethal yorkers would again trouble the batters in the competition, making it enjoyable to watch. Considering his current good run, fans will be hoping for him to knock off the stumps while he is highly tipped to fire.

