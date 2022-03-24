IPL 2022: Moeen Ali gets visa; to be available for CSK's 2nd game against LSG

Moeen Ali will not play Chennai Super Kings' opening game of IPL 2022 due to a delay in obtaining the visa. However, he will be available for its second game.

Four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can finally breathe a sigh of relief. English all-rounder Moeen Ali has finally obtained the visa and final clearance to travel to India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Although he will be missing out on CSK's opening game against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, he will be available for its second game against new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Moeen is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Thursday, following which he will have to undergo the mandatory three-day quarantine. He will be completing his isolation on Sunday and joining the CSK bubble from Monday. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the same to PTI, while the publication states that the visa delay occurred due to a set procedure followed for the players of Pakistan descent. For those unaware, Moeen's grandfather was initially a resident of the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) before migrating to England. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - What to expect from Kohli without RCB captaincy? Shastri answers

Although Moeen was born in England, he is a frequent traveller to India. As he looks forward to his second season with CSK, he was impressive in IPL 2021, third-highest run-scorer, scoring 357 runs in 15 innings at an average of 25.50 and strike rate of 137.30. He also hit the fifth-most sixes of the tournament last season (19), while he can be a decent off-spinner too.

