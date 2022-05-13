IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as teams stay in playoffs race

Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Both teams remain in the playoffs race, as we present the fantasy xi predictions, along with probable playing xi and more.

Image credit: BCCI

Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) going head-on against Punjab Kings (PBKS). It will occur at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Both the teams firmly remain in the playoffs race. However, this match will be the penultimate one for PBKS, as a loss tonight could dent its chances of playoffs qualification. On the other hand, RCB will also be desperate for a win, as it eyes the top two, besides hoping to seal its playoffs berth virtually. In the same light, we present the best Fantasy XI of this game, along with the probable playing XI and other match details.

Image credit: BCCI

Batters - Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis

Dhawan and du Plessis are no-brainers here to provide an explosive start. Kohli is expected to stabilise the innings at number three, while his fluctuating current form could be a bit of a worry. LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RCB vs PBKS (Match 60) Wicketkeepers - Dinesh Karthik

He has been brutal throughout the season, especially with the bat, as he has been playing some solid quickfire innings and acting as a finisher for the side, making him a strong hope for RCB's chances in IPL 2022.

Image credit: BCCI

All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone (vc) and Shahbaz Ahmed

Maxwell will undoubtedly be lethal with the bat, along with Livingstone, while both tend to contribute evenly with the ball, while the latter's regular impact makes him the deputy captain. On the other hand, Shahbaz has been quite effective with his orthodox spins and is sure to continue with the same intensity in this tie. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: BCCI

Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Wanindu Hasaranga (c) and Rahul Chahar

Harshal and Rabada are must-haves here, as they are their respective team's best hopes in fast bowling. As for the spin side, Hasaranga is once again a no-brainer here, besides being the skipper, too, while Chahar has been unpredictable with his leg-spins as well.

Image credit: BCCI

Probable XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - SHIKHAR DHAWAN FINDS SURPRISE WORKOUT PARTNER, PBKS OWNER PREITY ZINTA JOINS HIM

Image credit: BCCI