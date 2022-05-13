Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan finds surprise workout partner, PBKS owner Preity Zinta joins him

    Shikhar Dhawan has had a decent IPL 2022 with Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, he found a surprise workout partner as PBKS owner Preity Zinta joined him in the gym.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan finds surprise workout partner, PBKS Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta joins him-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published May 13, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    Senior Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is one of the funniest openers for Team India to date. Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he does not fail to impress. In IPL 2022, playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), he has done an admirable job with the bat. One of the reasons for his consistency in the IPL happens to be his fitness, as he regularly works out in the gym to keep himself fit. However, recently, he was joined in by a surprise workout partner, who was none other than the PBKS owner Preity Zinta, and the two lit up by their workouts together.

    In a video shared by PBKS on social media, the two were seen lifting weight bags, performing situps by holding a dumbbell, and performing weight pulling exercises using the gym equipment. "Need inspiration to hit the gym? 💪 We got you covered! 💯", PBKS captioned the post.

    The same video was shared by the two. Dhawan captioned it, "Had a great gym session 😃😆 @realpz". On the other hand, Preity posted another workout video of hers, where she performed the weight pulling exercise. "My favourite place where I can focus on Me ❤️ #pzfit #gymdiaries #ting", she captioned.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    As for Dhawan, he has been the start of PBKS batting in IPL 2022. He is currently the side's highest run-scorer, slamming 381 in 11 innings at a sharp average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 122.11, including three half-centuries, while his top score reads n unbeaten 88. However, his team seems to be struggling with winning and is in an unsafe situation, considering the playoffs qualification chances.

