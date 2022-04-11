IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja being backed by everyone in CSK despite 4 straight losses - Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings has suffered four straight opening losses in IPL 2022. However, despite the same, Michael Hussey has asserted that everyone in the team is backing him.

Image credit: BCCI

It has been a rough start for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). It has lost its opening four matches, with its defeat coming against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets. As it lurks at the bottom of the points table, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has clarified that everyone in the team is still backing skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja took over the reins from CSK's legendary skipper MS Dhoni, who decided to step down just days before the start of the IPL 2022 season. Jadeja happens to be the second most senior player of the side after Dhoni, playing since IPL 2012. Hussey affirmed that Jadeja is trying hard to emerge as a top leader while he has the support of the entire franchise. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"Yeah, it is a big change [to make Jadeja the skipper]. MS Dhoni was the captain for such a long time, and he has done an amazing job. But, the great thing is that he is still here to help Jadeja along the way in his first year as captain. So, I know that Jadeja and MSD are talking almost every day about captaincy, tactics, and how leadership works along with Stephen Fleming, the coach, and trying to make the transition as smooth as possible," said Hussey, reports IANS.

"Everyone respects Jadeja very highly, and we are coming to terms with a new captain and how Jadeja likes to go about it. But, so far, so good, he is doing a perfect job, and I am just hoping we can get a few wins on the board very soon to help Jadeja feel more relaxed as captain. Everyone supports Jadeja, and we are hoping for some victories very soon," Hussey added. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, Match Prediction - Can Hyderabad halt Gujarat's unbeaten run?

Although CSK has impressed with the ball, it has been a no-show with the bat. Hussey feels that the batters need to coordinate with their partners at the other end, concentrate on the ball, and not think much about how to play it. He also senses that one should not worry about how the pitch is playing and wait for the ball to come to the bat before playing his natural stroke.

