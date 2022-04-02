Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: What is common between Wrestlemania and Russell Mania? Sehwag answers with hilarious meme

    Umesh Yadav continued his dream run with a four-wicket haul before Andre Russell returned to his brutal best to fire Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Friday.

    IPL 2022: Sehwag likens Wrestlemania and 'Russell Mania' with hilarious meme after KKR beat PBKS snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    West Indies explosive all-rounder Andre Russell announced his return to form after with a sensational 70 not out off 31 balls that helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) successfully chase down 138 in less than 15 overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

    For two IPL seasons, Russell has failed to deliver the fireworks that fans have been expecting from him. When KKR retained him ahead of the mega auction, several critics pointed fingers if that was the right call from the team management. However, the all-rounder put critics to shame against Punjab and proved once again why he is one of the most feared batters in the T20 league.

    Also read: IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Russell-Mania storms Kolkata to 6-wicket win; netizens jubilant

    Legendary Indian batter Virender Sehwag, who was also known for his explosive batting style, was among those impressed by Russell's power-hitting and reserved some high praise for him - typical Viru style!

    Sehwag posted a meme from the famous 'Surf Excel' advertisement that saw a young boy wash clothes as he exclaimed, "Dhote Jao, Dhote Jao", and captioned it - Similarity between Wrestle Mania and Russell Mania.

    Viru's tweet, which has now gone viral, has left several KKR and WWE fans in splits. What one must note is the timings of drawing parallels as WrestleMania 38 is set to take place this weekend.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to Sehwag's tweet:

    Earlier, team owner Shah Rukh Khan too expressed his delight to see 'Dre Russ' putting on a spectacle. The Baadshah of Bollywood also praised Umesh Yadav for his 4/23 stunning spell and captain Shreyas Iyer for yet another ace display as a leader.

    "Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done. Have a happy nite boys," he tweeted.

    KKR have now won two matches out of three and moved to the top of the IPL 2022 points table. The former champions have earned a well-deserved break before they next play 5-time champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    on this day 'Etched in our memories': 2011 World Cup-winning heroes, IPL teams and fans relive history snt

    'Etched in our memories': 2011 World Cup-winning heroes, IPL teams and fans relive history

    IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan praises 'friend' Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav after KKR's win over PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan praises 'friend' Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav after KKR's win over PBKS

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs DC gujarat-delhi Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC, Match Prediction: Gujarat and Delhi to clash in epic thriller

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs RR mumbai-rajasthan prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs RR prediction: Can Mumbai regain winning ways against resilient Rajasthan?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Andre Russell-Mania storms Kolkata Knight Riders to 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings; netizens jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Russell-Mania storms Kolkata to 6-wicket win; netizens jubilant

    Recent Stories

    Food delivery boy thrashes woman for abusing boyfriend in public; watch - gps

    Food delivery boy thrashes woman for abusing boyfriend in public; watch

    NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts-dnm

    NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts

    Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online-dnm

    Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online

    Happy Birthday Chetak 60 What you should know about IAF's workhorse

    'Chetak' at 60: What you should know about IAF's workhorse

    Kpop BTS members and their rumoured romances take a look drb

    BTS members and their rumoured romances; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon