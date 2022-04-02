IPL 2022: What is common between Wrestlemania and Russell Mania? Sehwag answers with hilarious meme

Umesh Yadav continued his dream run with a four-wicket haul before Andre Russell returned to his brutal best to fire Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Friday.

For two IPL seasons, Russell has failed to deliver the fireworks that fans have been expecting from him. When KKR retained him ahead of the mega auction, several critics pointed fingers if that was the right call from the team management. However, the all-rounder put critics to shame against Punjab and proved once again why he is one of the most feared batters in the T20 league.

Legendary Indian batter Virender Sehwag, who was also known for his explosive batting style, was among those impressed by Russell's power-hitting and reserved some high praise for him - typical Viru style!

Sehwag posted a meme from the famous 'Surf Excel' advertisement that saw a young boy wash clothes as he exclaimed, "Dhote Jao, Dhote Jao", and captioned it - Similarity between Wrestle Mania and Russell Mania.

Viru's tweet, which has now gone viral, has left several KKR and WWE fans in splits. What one must note is the timings of drawing parallels as WrestleMania 38 is set to take place this weekend.

Earlier, team owner Shah Rukh Khan too expressed his delight to see 'Dre Russ' putting on a spectacle. The Baadshah of Bollywood also praised Umesh Yadav for his 4/23 stunning spell and captain Shreyas Iyer for yet another ace display as a leader.

"Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done. Have a happy nite boys," he tweeted.

KKR have now won two matches out of three and moved to the top of the IPL 2022 points table. The former champions have earned a well-deserved break before they next play 5-time champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.