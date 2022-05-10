IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri comes up with 'Russell mode' advice for Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been evolving a strong batter for Team India. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has come up with a 'Russell mode' advice for him.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has displayed promising signs that he can be next thing for Team India. As he leads Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, he has been consistent in scoring runs, but has lacked a convincing big knock. Meanwhile, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a unique 'Russell mode' advice for Pant.

Shastri feels that if Pant needs to perform his best in IPL 2022, to his full potential, he should get into Andre Russell mode and bat the way Jamaican bats. Russell, who plays for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is known for his explosive batting, especially towards the end, where he acts as a finisher. Shastri also suggests that DC can try using Pant at number three, where he can play match-winning knocks. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Talking to ESPNcricnfo, Shastri said, "I feel once he gets the tempo going, he shouldn't change. He should be in the Russell mould in this format of the game. You get your eye in, you're striking it well, don't think too much. No matter who the bowler is, if it's there to be smacked, smack it. Who knows, you might win more matches than people expect you to."

"Russell is very, very clear in his mindset. It is bang-bang-bang once he's in the mood. There's no stopping him. There's not even a negative thought that will peep through his system. It is [about] smacking. Rishabh is totally capable of playing in that fashion, and I hope he thinks in that way because you'll see some special innings from him in T20 cricket," added Shastri. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, LSG VS GT FANTASY PREDICTION - TIPS, PLAYING XI AND MORE AS PLAYOFFS BATTLE INTENSIFIES

