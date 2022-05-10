Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs battle intensifies

    On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2022. As both battle for a sure-shot playoffs berth tonight, here is the ultimate Fantasy XI tip, along with playing XI and more.

    Ayush Gupta
    Pune, First Published May 10, 2022, 6:29 PM IST

    Match 57 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the two new sides Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns. It will happen at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. With a playoffs spot up for grabs tonight, the two teams will give their all to seal their place. Ahead of the same, we give out the ultimate fantasy XI tips.

    Batters - Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill and David Miller
    Gill has been delivering consistently as an opener. Although he goofs up at times, he has been majorly a hit. He will be aided by Deepak Hooda in the middle order, as he has been in a decent form throughout the season, thanks to his reliable form in the domestic circuit. On the hand, Miller has been ruthless as a finisher and should put on another show with the bat.

    Wicketkeepers - Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul (c)
    De Kock and Rahul have been faring unfailingly as openers, especially the latter, who has been in a brutal form throughout in the shortest format. His dependency and ability to give a top start make him the skipper.

    All-rounders - Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya (vc) and Krunal Pandya
    Holder has made a heavy impact with his pace bowling in IPL 2022 and will be healthy in the department, along with Krunal, who has been impacting with his leg-spins. In contrast, the latter's brother Pandya has mesmerised everyone with his bounce back to form across departments and will be a vital player to impact with the bat. His viscosity makes him Rahul's deputy.

    Bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph
    Rashid happens to be a no-brainer, who is deadly with his leg-spins and will once again give a tough time to the batters. Meanwhile, Shami and Joseph are nailing it with their pace and will wreak havoc on the batters.

    Probable XI
    LSG:     Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi.
    GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammad Shami.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 10, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: LSG wins due to winning momentum and technically superior team

