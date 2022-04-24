IPL 2022: Playoffs will be held in Kolkata-Ahmedabad with capacity crowds

The IPL 2022 league stage is being held in Mumbai and Pune. Meanwhile, the Playoffs will happen in Kolkata and Ahmedabad and will see a packed capacity crowd at the venues.

Image credit: BCCI

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is happening in the entire flow, with the league stage being held in Mumbai and Pune across four venues. Meanwhile, the venues for the playoffs have been confirmed, as the matches will be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Moreover, the playoffs will see capacity crowds at the stadiums.

Image credit: Getty

As per reports, Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Qualifier 2 and the Final will occur at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 takes place on May 24, while the Eliminator happens the next day, whereas Qualifier 2 will be played on May 27, followed by the final on May 29. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: BCCI

Since the pandemic, it will be the first time the IPL will be played in front of a capacity crowd. As for the last two editions, it was played in empty venues or with a limited capacity crowd. The league stage of the IPL 2022 is seeing crowds being allowed at a 25%-50% capacity in each venue.

Image credit: Getty

In February, Kolkata and Ahmedabad also played host to the India vs Windies limited-overs series. While the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) were played in Ahmedabad behind closed doors, the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) happened in Kolkata, with a 75% capacity crowd. Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge will also occur between May 24 and 28 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, Match Prediction - Will Wankhede hand Mumbai 1st season win?

Image credit: Getty