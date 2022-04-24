Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Playoffs will be held in Kolkata-Ahmedabad with capacity crowds

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    The IPL 2022 league stage is being held in Mumbai and Pune. Meanwhile, the Playoffs will happen in Kolkata and Ahmedabad and will see a packed capacity crowd at the venues.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is happening in the entire flow, with the league stage being held in Mumbai and Pune across four venues. Meanwhile, the venues for the playoffs have been confirmed, as the matches will be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Moreover, the playoffs will see capacity crowds at the stadiums.

    Image credit: Getty

    As per reports, Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Qualifier 2 and the Final will occur at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 takes place on May 24, while the Eliminator happens the next day, whereas Qualifier 2 will be played on May 27, followed by the final on May 29.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    Since the pandemic, it will be the first time the IPL will be played in front of a capacity crowd. As for the last two editions, it was played in empty venues or with a limited capacity crowd. The league stage of the IPL 2022 is seeing crowds being allowed at a 25%-50% capacity in each venue.

    Image credit: Getty

    In February, Kolkata and Ahmedabad also played host to the India vs Windies limited-overs series. While the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) were played in Ahmedabad behind closed doors, the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) happened in Kolkata, with a 75% capacity crowd. Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge will also occur between May 24 and 28 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, Match Prediction - Will Wankhede hand Mumbai 1st season win?

    Image credit: Getty

    "As far as the men's IPL knockout stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with 100% attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly told the media.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wriddhiman Saha threat case: Reports say BCCI may ban journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha threat case: Reports say BCCI may ban journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs MI lucknow-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, Match Prediction: Will Wankhede hand Mumbai 1st season win?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Deadly SunRisers Hyderabad routs Royal Challengers Bangalore, sends social media into delirium-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Deadly Hyderabad routs Bangalore, sends social media into delirium

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli scripts golden duck again as Bangalore skittled for 68 against Hyderabad, netizens dumbfounded-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Kohli scripts golden duck again as Bangalore skittled for 68, netizens dumbfounded

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Hardik Pandya-co Gujarat Titans produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata Knight Riders; Twitter rejoices-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Pandya and co produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata; Twitter rejoices

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi addresses people in Jammu launches Rs 20000 crore projects highlights gcw

    I am here with a message of development, says PM after launching Rs 20,000 crore worth projects

    (Watch Video) Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed by reporter; Shehnaaz Gill's fans say' Karma' RBA

    (Watch Video) Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed by reporter; Shehnaaz Gill's fans say' Karma'

    iPhone 14 Pro likely to have rounder design and a new colour gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro likely to have rounder design and a new colour

    NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download- adt

    NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download

    Wriddhiman Saha threat case: Reports say BCCI may ban journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha threat case: Reports say BCCI may ban journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon