Image Credit : X/@EssexCricket

South Africa spinner Simon Harmer was among the key players behind the Proteas’ success in the recently concluded Test series against Team India. South Africa recorded a historic Test series whitewash against India in their own backyard following a victory in the second and final match of the series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, November 26.

After recording their first Test in India since 2010 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, South Africa carried that momentum into the Guwahati Test, defeating Team India by a huge margin of 408 runs. After declaring their second innings at 260/5, the Proteas set a 549-run target for India to chase. South Africa bowlers put India batters under immense pressure as they bundled out the hosts for 140 on the final day of the Guwahati Test.

After 25 years, South Africa whitewashed India in the first Test series on Indian soil, marking one of their most dominant overseas performances. The Proteas toured India on the back of a Test series draw against Pakistan and carried the confidence from that hard-fought contest into the India series.