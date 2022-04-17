Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: My aim is to do something special for the country - RCB's Dinesh Karthik

    First Published Apr 17, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    Dinesh Karthik is turning out to be the most valuable person for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022? But, what is he exactly up to?

    Image credit: Getty

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is having a terrific 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. Thanks to veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, it has stayed in the fray for the playoffs. But, what is precisely his plan here, as he has risen to top prominence with RCB? Is a Team India comeback on the cards?

    Image credit: Getty

    Karthik began his international career in 2004 and has been somewhat inconsistent with Team India. However, after he was purchased by RCB for ₹5.5 crore during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, he has barely stepped a foot wrong and has been highly brilliant with the bat. On Saturday, his knock of an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) was pivotal in RCB's success.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I must admit that I have a bigger goal. I have been working hard. I aim to do something special for the country. It is part of my journey. I have been trying everything to be a part of the Indian team," Karthik said after the win, as he was adjudged the Man of the Match.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Feels good to know that people associate calmness with me. Positions and calmness come from preparation. Shahbaz [with who he was involved in a 74-run stand] is a special player. He will do special things as a player. He is up for a challenge. He can hit the ball a long way," added Karthik.

    Image credit: Getty

    As a result, Karthik has put himself in contention for Team India for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also all praise for him as he stated, "The way DK is playing at the moment, I may sound like a broken record, but he is playing the best he has ever. He is so clear, calm and composed."

