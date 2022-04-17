Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: MI will try to give its best shot, come out on the better side - Jasprit Bumrah

    First Published Apr 17, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians see the end of the road at IPL 2022. However, Jasprit Bumrah has affirmed that his team will give its best and be the better side.

    

    After just six matches, it seems to be the end of the road for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It has lost all the six matches it has played so far, while its road to recovery looks improbable. However, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has affirmed that his side will continue to fight and be the better side.

    

    MI lost to new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It continues to lurk at the bottom of the table. However, Bumrah feels that the side has not lost everything yet. MI's bowling has been a big letdown this season, with most of the batters attacking them, while even Bumrah has consistently struggled to get on the wicket list.

    

    "We have been in a fight. A lot of games will be little luck here or there. But, it is the way it is. We are not shying away from the fact that we were not good enough, and the table is not lying. In the rest of our games, we will try to give our best shot and come out on the better side," said Bumrah during the post-match press conference, reports PTI.

    

    "Life has not ended. The sun is going to rise again tomorrow. It is a game of cricket. Somebody has to win or lose. We haven't lost everything in life, right? We just lost a cricket game. That's the spirit that is there in our team. Nobody is as disappointed as we are. Nobody from the outside can see the hard work we have put in," Bumrah added.

    

    "It's just that we have fallen short whenever there has been pressure as soon as people start to throw punches at you. We accept that and go back to the drawing board to keep working hard and come back with the same intensity. We will try to do that, and whenever next game comes up, that's how we will look forward to the season," concluded Bumrah.

