    IPL 2022: MS Dhoni hailed as 'ultimate finisher' by Irfan Pathan

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    MS Dhoni has been in an acceptable form with his bat for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan has labelled him the ultimate finisher, impressed by his finishing skills.

    Four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has not had the best start to IPL 2022. It is placed ninth, winning just a couple from the seven matches, besides losing five, as it has a long road ahead to the playoffs. Meanwhile, legendary former CSK skipper and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has impressed all with his batting this time, especially as a finisher.

    Dhoni is CSK's fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2022. He has amassed 120 in six innings at an outstanding average of 60.00 and a strike rate of 131.86, including a half-century, while his top score happens to be an unbeaten 50. Meanwhile, former Indian seamer and Dhoni's ex-teammate Irfan Pathan has been impressed by his finishing skills, significantly after he helped CSK clinch a last-ball thriller against the record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI).

    MS Dhoni

    Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan evaluated, "MS Dhoni has to be the greatest finisher in IPL history. Someone else joins the list year after year but cannot displace Dhoni. He is the true identity and ambassador of the tournament. MSD and AB de Villiers have been among the finest finishers in the IPL, but Dhoni is above all."

    "Talking about IPL 2022, we have to mention the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Dinesh Karthik, and Shimron Hetmyer, as they have been the finishers for their respective teams successively. But, when it is about the ultimate finisher, Dhoni is the obvious name that comes to the mind," added Pathan.

    Although Pathan was upset with CSK lurking at the ninth spot in the IPL 2022 points table, he warned of not taking the defending champions lightly. "No team should underestimate CSK. This team can snatch a win from the jaws of defeat. It has done it on countless occasions, making it one of the most dangerous sides in the IPL," he concluded.

