IPL 2022: MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma applauds Bumrah, raps batters for no-show

Mumbai Indians succumbed to a 52-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah but slammed the batters for no show.

Image credit: BCCI

It was another premature show by record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, MI caved to a 52-run loss. In the meantime, MI skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for pacer Jasprit Bumrah, while slamming his batters.

Bumrah put on a terrific show with the ball, claiming a five-for and giving away just ten runs, happening to be his best performance of IPL 2022 so far. However, his efforts went in vain as the MI batters failed to put on a show and chase down the target of 166, set by KKR. Barring opener Ishan Kishan (51), none of the other MI batters could go beyond 15, while KKR pacer Pat Cummins' three-for floored the side. FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - MI vs KKR (Match 56)

After the defeat, Rohit said, "Bumrah was special today. But I'm disappointed with the way we batted. I thought it was a par score on that pitch but it was a little poor from the bat from us. We're playing our fourth game here so we know what to expect from a pitch like that."

"There were a few balls that took off, but that happens. We know seam bowlers will get help, but we didn't bat well, didn't get partnerships and that was something missing from our side today. That's been the story for us. The consistent performance from both departments has been missing," concluded Rohit. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

