Amid India’s batting collapse against South Africa and the rising ‘Sack Gambhir’ campaign, Iceland Cricket mocked head coach Gautam Gambhir with a viral tweet saying he won’t be invited to coach them, highlighting India’s poor recent Test form

Iceland Cricket took a brutal dig at Team India coach Gautam Gambhir amid the ongoing second and final Test of the series between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Gambhir is currently under immense scrutiny after India’s batting collapse on Day 3, as they stare at the series whitewash at the hands of the Proteas.

India suffered a 30-run defeat in the opening Test at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, as their batting imploded under pressure, folding for a mere 93 while chasing a modest 124-run target. A similar collapse was witnessed on Day 3 of the Guwahati Test as India were reduced from 65/1 to 122/7, losing six wickets in just 57 runs before a brief lower-order resistance by Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav delayed the inevitable.

Following India’s batting collapse, there has been a growing chorus among fans and cricket enthusiasts to sack Gautam Gambhir as head coach, with the ‘Sack Gambhir’ campaign gathering traction on social media.

Iceland Cricket Shows No Mercy to Gautam Gambhir

Amid India’s continued unravelling on the field and growing chorus for Gautam Gambhir’s sacking, Iceland Cricket did not hold back as they took a brutal dig at Team India’s head coach. Taking to their X handle, Iceland Cricket hilariously assured the fans that Gambhir will ‘not be invited’ as head coach while boasting a 75% win rate in 2025.

“To all our fans, no, Gautam Gambhir will not be invited to be our new national team coach. That position is already filled, and we won 75% of our matches in 2025,” Iceland Cricket wrote.

Iceland Cricket has been quite active on social media, especially on X, known for humorous and sarcastic takes on world cricket. They regularly post witty jibes at teams, players, and coaches across formats. Iceland Cricket is also famous for its tongue-in-cheek commentary on global cricket events.

Iceland Cricket’s latest humour, taking a dig at India head coach Gautam Gambhir, adds to their growing catalogue of sharp and amplifies the online chatter around India’s struggles under Gambhir.

India’s Test Performance Under Gambhir?

Gautam Gambhir took over the reins of Team India as the head coach in July last year, succeeding Rahul Dravid. Gambhir’s coaching tenure has come under heavy scrutiny as they have won only two Test series for over a year, raising serious questions about his impact on the longest format of the game.

After winning the Test series against Bangladesh, India suffered a three-match series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand on home soil, marking their first home Test series whitewash since South Africa beat them 2-0 in 2000. Thereafter, Team India relinquished their Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade following a 1-3 series defeat to Australia Down Under. For the first time in 10 years, India lost a back-to-back Test series.

Gautam Gambhir’s second major Test assignment was the tour of England, where India managed to draw the five-match series 2-2, following victory in the Oval decider. However, in the first Test at Headingley, India lost the match despite four players scoring five centuries, starkly underlining just how inconsistent the side has been under Gambhir’s leadership.

In the Test series opener against South Africa in Kolkata, India lost the match by 30 runs, marking their first red-ball defeat against the Proteas at home in 15 years, a disaster that’s further stoking the fire on Gambhir’s already embattled coaching tenure.