  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Samson

    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Sanju Samson has affirmed that Rajasthan Royals will be building its base for the following five to six years in the auction.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals, RR will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Sanju Samson-ayh

    Saturday and Sunday will witness the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, which will be held in Bengaluru. Just like every other team, former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) too will be on the hunt to prepare its best squad for the next three seasons. However, skipper Sanju Samson has declared that the team will build its base for the next five to six years.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals, RR will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Sanju Samson-ayh

    Ahead of the auction, RR has retained three players: Samson (₹14 crore), Jos Buttler (₹10 crore) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹4 crore). It will have a purse of ₹62 crore moving into the auction. RR had to let go of South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who retired from professional cricket this year, having roped in for a whopping ₹16.25 crore last year, the most expensive player in the auction history.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Warner, Rabada, Cummins among stars to miss first phase

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals, RR will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Sanju Samson-ayh

    “This auction is really important because we know we could very well be preparing our base for the next 5-6 years. So, we’ve made sure to track everyone and give the opportunity to as many players as possible during the trials. Our goal is to now target the ones we think align with our vision, can embrace our values, and help our team get back to the top,” Samson was quoted as saying in a media statement by RR.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals, RR will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Sanju Samson-ayh

    On the other hand, RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara cited, “Our analytical assessments are detailed, right from the information we've collected on players to getting them integrated into a central database. We further filter the data, backed with a robust analytic process which enables us to arrive at the right metrics, further refining our overall player identification process. It's really quite a comprehensive process.”

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Ahmedabad franchise tweaks its official name to Gujarat Titans

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals, RR will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Sanju Samson-ayh

    RR has failed to win the title since winning the inaugural edition in 2008 under the leadership and guidance of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. In IPL 2021, it finished in the seventh spot. While Warne continues to be the team mentor, it has Zubin Bharucha as the Performance Director, along with Trevor Penney (assistant coach), Amol Mazumdar (batting coach), Sairaj Bahutule (spin bowling coach), Rob Cassell (fast bowling coach) and Dishant Yagnik (fielding coach).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue wrap up series, netizens delighted-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue wrap up series, netizens delighted

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI toss report: WI opts to bowl, Kieron Pollard out with niggle as Nicolas Pooran leads-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Windies bowls, Pollard out with niggle as Pooran leads

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise tweaks its official name to Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise tweaks its official name to Gujarat Titans

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue eager to seal the series

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?-ayh

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj's career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Pep Guardiola responds-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Guardiola responds

    COVID guidelines revised govt removes 7 day mandatory quarantine rule gcw

    COVID guidelines revised, govt removes 7-day mandatory quarantine rule

    RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8% - ADT

    RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8%

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon