IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise tweaks its official name to Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad will be one of the two new franchises in IPL. Both make their debut from IPL 2022. The side will be officially known as Gujarat Titans.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has a couple of new teams from Ahmedabad and Gujarat. As for the former, the franchise will be officially known as Gujarat Titans (GT). Although it was initially named Ahmedabad Titans, the owners have decided to tweak it to the state name rather than a particular state region.

GT took to its Twitter handle to announce the new team name. The entire GT ownership by CVC Capitals was delayed after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council reviewed it following reports of CVC's links with a European betting company. Nevertheless, it received clearance from both parties, as GT is officially welcomed into the IPL family.

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be held this weekend. AT already has three players from its early-bird picks. All-rounder Hardik Pandya (₹15 crore) will lead the team. Besides, it has also owned Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (₹15 crore) along with opener Shubman Gill (₹8 crore). It will have a purse of ₹52 crore heading into the auction.

AT will be coached by Ashish Nehra. Gary Kirsten has been roped in as the batting coach and mentor, while Aashish Kapoor is the spin bowling coach and scout. On the other hand, Vikram Solanki has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for the franchise. T10 Sports, Aaj Tak, Amity and Zee Anmol are the sponsors of the side.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) happens to be the other new franchise, owned by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group for a whopping ₹7,090 crore, as it is the most expensive IPL team to date. Among its early-bird picks are wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul (₹17 crore), who will lead the side, while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (₹9.2 crore) and uncapped spinner Ravi Bishnoi (₹4 crore) also feature for the side. It will move in with an auction purse of ₹59 crore available, while the side's head coach is Andy Flower.