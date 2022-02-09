  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Warner, Rabada, Cummins among stars to miss first phase

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The IPL 2022 is tentatively scheduled to begin from March 27. The likes of David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins and more could miss the opening half. Here's why.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner, Kagios Rabada, Pat Cummins among stars to miss first phase-ayh

    The Mega Auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be held this weekend. However, the franchises need to act smart before buying players, keeping a few of their international commitments in mind. As per reports, quite a few star players could miss out for the same reason, at least for the opening half.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner, Kagios Rabada, Pat Cummins among stars to miss first phase-ayh

    According to ESPNCricinfo, Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Steven Smith will be busy with Australia's tour of Pakistan until April 5. Also, the South African trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen will be involved in their home series against Bangladesh until April 11. As of now, reports indicate that the IPL could begin from March 27 and run until late May.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Ahmedabad franchise tweaks its official name to Gujarat Titans

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner, Kagios Rabada, Pat Cummins among stars to miss first phase-ayh

    As per an email to the franchise from the IPL, Cricket Australia (CA) has informed that the Australian touring players in Pakistan cannot travel to India for IPL before April 6. Also, the players taking part in the Sheffield Shield will be available to travel from April 5. Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey, has already indicated that the IPL is a "development opportunity", and CA will not release players while they are into international commitment.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner, Kagios Rabada, Pat Cummins among stars to miss first phase-ayh

    Cummins, Warner and Rabada will be featured in the marquee list of the ten players during the auction. It will be interesting to see if and which franchises go in to bid for them. Also, England's Jonny Bairstow and Windies's Jason Holder could miss the opening week. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Windies (CWI) have made it clear that the players would not be available before March 28, when England's Windies tour ends.

    ALSO READ: Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj's career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner, Kagios Rabada, Pat Cummins among stars to miss first phase-ayh

    Also, ECB wants its players to finish off their IPL commitments by May 29 before returning for the home Test series against New Zealand from June 2. On the other hand, Windies travels to the Netherlands for ODIs from May 31, as CWI has yet to issue any clarification. However, Mumbai Indians' (MI) Kieron Pollard will lead the Caribbean team.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner, Kagios Rabada, Pat Cummins among stars to miss first phase-ayh

    In the meantime, Shakib Al Hasan will miss out between May 8-23, as Bangladesh plays Sri Lanka in a couple of Tests at home. However, there is no clarity on his availability during Bangladesh's tour of South Africa in March-April. Additionally, his teammate Mustafizur Rahman could also miss out on some of the IPL actions due to his commitments with the Bangladesh limited-overs squad. At the same time, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are doubtful, depending on their selections against SL and SA.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI toss report: WI opts to bowl, Kieron Pollard out with niggle as Nicolas Pooran leads-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Windies bowls, Pollard out with niggle as Pooran leads

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise tweaks its official name to Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise tweaks its official name to Gujarat Titans

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue eager to seal the series

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?-ayh

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj's career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans

    Recent Stories

    BJP Shehzad Poonawalla takes a dig at over Priyanka Gandhi's women's rights tweet-dnm

    BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla takes a dig at over Priyanka Gandhi’s women’s rights tweet

    Karanataka High Court refers plea seeking ban on hijab to large bench - ADT

    Karanataka High Court refers plea seeking ban on hijab to large bench

    Punjab Election 2022 Dera Sacha Sauda gets busy as parties line up for support gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Dera Sacha Sauda gets busy as parties line up for support

    Debt ridden UP businessman attempts suicide blames Modi on Facebook live gcw

    Debt-ridden UP businessman attempts suicide; blames Modi on Facebook live

    How an unlikely interaction on a flight led Dr Sonal Mahalwar to become Mrs India-vpn

    How an unlikely interaction on a flight led Dr Sonal Mahalwar to become Mrs India

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon
    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video Icon