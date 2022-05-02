Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Andre Russell vows Kolkata will try to pile pressure on Rajasthan

    First Published May 2, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders desperately needs to get back on the winning track in IPL 2022. As it faces Rajasthan Royals on Monday, Andre Russell has vowed that KKR will try to keep the pressure on RR.

    It has not been an ideal season so far for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently placed eighth, it takes on third-ranked former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. A loss here could seriously dent KKR's chances for playoffs, while all-rounder Andre Russell has vowed that the side will do its best to keep the pressure on RR.

    KKR has played nine matches, winning three and losing six, while it has lost five in a row. As for RR, it is just the opposite in terms of wins and losses this season, as Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been heavily influential for the side. In the meantime, Russell has stated that KKR will need to play smart cricket hereon to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

    "Now that we have played them, we know what their attack will be looking like. We know what their bowlers will look to do and who we need to focus on. Jos Buttler is the one who hurt us in that game. We are not going in the game focusing on Jos Buttler because if it's not his day, we can't get him out cheaply, celebrate big and pretend that we have won the game," Russell told KKR.

    Russell feels that KKR has struggled to click as a unit in IPL 2022, but believes that it will do so in the season's remaining matches, besides needing the momentum to get to the playoffs. Also, he feels that KKR needs a win right now to get that winning momentum going.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, KKR vs RR - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    "We have lost five on the chart, but if we keep believing, we can win the next five on the chart. We have to take one game at a time and try to learn from our mistakes. We still have a chance, and we have to play our best brand of cricket. We have to be a bit more fearless in terms of decision-making. We have to do whatever it takes to do something different and get those two points. We all have to come together as a unit and do it," concluded Russell.

