Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Monday. KKR will be desperate to find a way to win against an in-form RR, while here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, along with preview, prediction and more.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs RR kolkata-rajasthan Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published May 2, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 47 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). It takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. While KKR desperately looks for a win, it would be an uphill task against an in-form RR, as we present the Fantasy XI picks, along with preview, prediction and more.

    Current form
    KKR is currently placed eighth, winning three from nine and losing six, while it lost its last game to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets. As for RR, it has won six off nine and lost three, while it lost its previous match to record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    KKR is balanced, while its bowling is tide strong. However, it has some strong al;l-round options, making it an unpredictable team. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins are the ones looking to impact.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    On the other hand, RR remains heavy and robust in its bowling. However, its batting has given a tough time to the bowlers. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult are aiming to rule.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    No side is struggling with injuries. In 26 encounters between the two, KKR leads 13-12, while in 20 matches in India, RR has a lead of 10-9. Their only clash in Wankhede saw RR gaining the upper hand.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Mumbai will be warm, with an expected temperature of around 28-33 degrees and humidity around 68%. The track will aid the batters, while the dew factor would force the toss-winning team to bowl first.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Probable XI
    KKR:     Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Harshit Rana.
    RR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell/Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Shreyas, Hetmyer, Iyer, Padikkal - Iyer will do good as an opener, while the remaining three will be effective in the middle order.
    Wicketkeepers: Buttler (c), Samson - The two have been in great form as openers, while Buttler's dependability makes him the skipper.
    All-rounders: Ashwin, Russell - Ashwin will be lethal with his spins, while Russell tends to impact all around.
    Bowlers: Yadav, Chahal, Kirshna - Chahal is a no-brainer for his effectual leg-spins, while the remaining duo have been deadly with their pace of late.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 2, 2022 (Monday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: RR wins due to a better team and form

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after 13 run win over SRH snt

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after win over SRH

    IPL 2022: Twitter explodes after CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record snt

    IPL 2022: Twitter explodes after CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: KL Rahul-Mohsin Khan show takes Lucknow Super Giants to second spot against Delhi Capitals, Twitter jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Rahul-Mohsin show takes Lucknow to second spot, Twitter jubilant

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya celebrates Gujarat Day with GT win over RCB-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya celebrates Gujarat Day with GT's win over RCB

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda slam 50 to keep Lucknow Super Giants on top against Delhi Capitals, Twitter hails-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Rahul, Hooda slam 50 to keep Lucknow on top, Twitter hails

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after 13 run win over SRH snt

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after win over SRH

    5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    tennis Very unfair Rafael Nadal criticises Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players snt

    'Very unfair': Nadal criticises Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened RBA

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened

    CBI 5: The Brain star Mammootty's net worth, salary, education and more RBA

    CBI 5: The Brain star Mammootty's net worth, salary, education and more

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon