IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

Match 47 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). It takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. While KKR desperately looks for a win, it would be an uphill task against an in-form RR, as we present the Fantasy XI picks, along with preview, prediction and more.

Current form

KKR is currently placed eighth, winning three from nine and losing six, while it lost its last game to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets. As for RR, it has won six off nine and lost three, while it lost its previous match to record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

KKR is balanced, while its bowling is tide strong. However, it has some strong al;l-round options, making it an unpredictable team. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins are the ones looking to impact.

On the other hand, RR remains heavy and robust in its bowling. However, its batting has given a tough time to the bowlers. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult are aiming to rule.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

No side is struggling with injuries. In 26 encounters between the two, KKR leads 13-12, while in 20 matches in India, RR has a lead of 10-9. Their only clash in Wankhede saw RR gaining the upper hand.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Mumbai will be warm, with an expected temperature of around 28-33 degrees and humidity around 68%. The track will aid the batters, while the dew factor would force the toss-winning team to bowl first.

Probable XI

KKR: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Harshit Rana.

RR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell/Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Shreyas, Hetmyer, Iyer, Padikkal - Iyer will do good as an opener, while the remaining three will be effective in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers: Buttler (c), Samson - The two have been in great form as openers, while Buttler's dependability makes him the skipper.

All-rounders: Ashwin, Russell - Ashwin will be lethal with his spins, while Russell tends to impact all around.

Bowlers: Yadav, Chahal, Kirshna - Chahal is a no-brainer for his effectual leg-spins, while the remaining duo have been deadly with their pace of late.

Match details

Date and day: May 2, 2022 (Monday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RR wins due to a better team and form