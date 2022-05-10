IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah reveals if he is affected by the "noise outside"

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah bounced back to form with a fifer against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Monday. Meanwhile, he has asserted that he is not bothered by the "noise outside".

Image credit: BCCI

Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seemingly back to his lethal best. He bagged a five-for to pile pressure on the former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters in Match 56 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, owing to the no-show from the MI batters, it succumbed to a 52-run defeat.

Image credit: BCCI

Bumrah had been subject to underperformance in IPL 2022, while MI's loss in the opening eight games did him no good. As a result, there were talks regarding his dip in form and his current status for Team India. However, he is happy to have gained his rhythm back, besides affirming that he is not bothered by the noise happening outside. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: BCCI

During the post-match press conference, Bumrah said, "Look, we prepare for the tournament and we have our process, we don't look at the result. If you understand the game, you have to observe what's going on, what is the game like, what situation you are bowling like, and I was very happy with the rhythm going on throughout the tournament."

Image credit: BCCI

"I know there is a lot of noise outside that goes on, but it doesn't affect me. Because I am not a person who judges my performance on what others think or what the experts are saying or whatever people want to say. I look at my evaluation is very important, I look at the processes that I have to follow and I look at the result on how I can contribute to the team, by sometimes bowling a good over and however I can help the team," added Bumrah. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - MI VS KKR: ROHIT SHARMA APPLAUDS BUMRAH, RAPS BATTERS FOR NO-SHOW

Image credit: BCCI

Bumrah has confirmed that now that MI is out of the playoffs race, while he will look to contribute to the team, the side will be hunting for a complete performance. He brought upon that in most of the matches, MI came close to winning but succumbed in the crucial instances. He also secured that the young team is understanding this better with each passing match.

Image credit: BCCI