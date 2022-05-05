IPL 2022: Ian Bishop expresses concern at Virat Kohli's dismissal to various types of bowlers

Virat Kohli has failed to click consistently for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Ian Bishop is unimpressed with him falling to various types of bowlers.

It has not been Virat Kohli's time for quite some time now. Be it international cricket or the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has failed to click consistently. At the same time, he remains without a century for over a couple of years now. In IPL 2022, it has been a similar story so far. Meanwhile, Ian Bishop noted a concerning thing.

On Wednesday, during RCB's clash against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kohli was dismissed for 30 by off-spinner Moeen Ali. So far, he remains the side's third-highest run-scorer, scoring 216 in 11 innings at a modest average of 21.60 and a strike rate of 111.91, including a half-century and a top score of 58. In the meantime, Bishop feels that his dismissals to multiple types of bowlers are raising concerns. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Bishop considered, "For a while, for 10 or 15 runs, he wasn't even going at a run-a-ball, or he was just going at a run-a-ball. He didn't get ahead, and there wasn't much intent. He hit one [six] over extra-cover off the seamer, and that was when he just went ahead to a run-a-ball and then he came back."

"This is something we've been seeing with Virat, not just this season. Even last season, I remember, and even sometimes internationally, he'll fly out - he didn't fly out tonight - and then he'll slow down again. Roston Chase got him out in the West Indies series. We saw him getting out to the off-spinner in Test matches. So, I'm concerned about…and I'm a Kohli fan. I tune in to watch cricket when Kohli's at his best," asserted Bishop. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK - Fans respond as all-round Bangalore hands Chennai 7th season-defeat

