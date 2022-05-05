Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Ian Bishop expresses concern at Virat Kohli's dismissal to various types of bowlers

    First Published May 5, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    Virat Kohli has failed to click consistently for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Ian Bishop is unimpressed with him falling to various types of bowlers.

    Image credit: Getty & BCCI

    It has not been Virat Kohli's time for quite some time now. Be it international cricket or the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has failed to click consistently. At the same time, he remains without a century for over a couple of years now. In IPL 2022, it has been a similar story so far. Meanwhile, Ian Bishop noted a concerning thing.

    Image credit: BCCI

    On Wednesday, during RCB's clash against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kohli was dismissed for 30 by off-spinner Moeen Ali. So far, he remains the side's third-highest run-scorer, scoring 216 in 11 innings at a modest average of 21.60 and a strike rate of 111.91, including a half-century and a top score of 58. In the meantime, Bishop feels that his dismissals to multiple types of bowlers are raising concerns.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Bishop considered, "For a while, for 10 or 15 runs, he wasn't even going at a run-a-ball, or he was just going at a run-a-ball. He didn't get ahead, and there wasn't much intent. He hit one [six] over extra-cover off the seamer, and that was when he just went ahead to a run-a-ball and then he came back."

    Image credit: BCCI

    "This is something we've been seeing with Virat, not just this season. Even last season, I remember, and even sometimes internationally, he'll fly out - he didn't fly out tonight - and then he'll slow down again. Roston Chase got him out in the West Indies series. We saw him getting out to the off-spinner in Test matches. So, I'm concerned about…and I'm a Kohli fan. I tune in to watch cricket when Kohli's at his best," asserted Bishop.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK - Fans respond as all-round Bangalore hands Chennai 7th season-defeat

    Image credit: BCCI

    Further analysing, Bishop conjectures that Kohli is struggling to break free. He also feels that Kohli needs to bat longer if he gets run-a-ball. "And, he isn't going deep into the innings either. So, those deliveries don't come back to you. Even if RCB won, that wasn't an innings, even given the difficulties of the pitch, that you could say caused a match-winning total," he concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Delhi-Hyderabad Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore hands Chennai Super Kings 7th season defeat-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Bangalore hands Chennai 7th season-defeat

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Watch Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style-ayh

    Watch Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Recent Stories

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb - adt

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb

    football 'It can't be!': Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback snt

    'It can't be!': Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback

    Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi wedding anniversary 4 things you should know about the couple drb

    Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi wedding anniversary: 4 things you should know about the couple

    "Was Shehnaaz Gill drunk?" Netizens trolled actress for kissing-hugging Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    "Was Shehnaaz Gill drunk?" Netizens trolled actress for kissing-hugging Salman Khan (Watch)

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3000 km padayatra on October 2 gcw

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon