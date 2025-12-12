Image Credit : X/@BCCI

Team India suffered a crushing 51-run defeat to South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, December 11. With a victory over India, the Proteas levelled the series at 1-1.

With a massive 214-run target, Team India succumbed to pressure as they were bundled out for 162 in 19.1 overs, with Tilak Varma top-scoring 62 off 34 balls. Axar Patel (21), Hardik Pandya (23), and Jitesh Sharma (27) provided some resistance, but their contributions were not sufficient to chase down the target.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s defeat in the second T20I in Mullanpur.