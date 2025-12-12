- Home
All-Round Failure Cost India a Win in Mullanpur T20I
Team India suffered a crushing 51-run defeat to South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, December 11. With a victory over India, the Proteas levelled the series at 1-1.
With a massive 214-run target, Team India succumbed to pressure as they were bundled out for 162 in 19.1 overs, with Tilak Varma top-scoring 62 off 34 balls. Axar Patel (21), Hardik Pandya (23), and Jitesh Sharma (27) provided some resistance, but their contributions were not sufficient to chase down the target.
On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s defeat in the second T20I in Mullanpur.
1. Arshdeep Singh’s 7 wides and 18-run Over
Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable outing in the second T20I against South Africa. The left-arm pacer failed to replicate his performance from the series opener, where he registered figures of 2/14 in two overs, as he conceded seven wides in a single over, which put India early on the back foot. After bowling for two overs, Arshdeep was brought into the attack in the 11th over, and he succumbed to pressure by conceding seven wide ball deliveries, including four that came on the trot.
Arshdeep Singh gave away 18 runs in 13 deliveries, handing South Africa a crucial momentum and forcing India to rethink their bowling plans at a pivotal stage of the innings. His expensive over already did damage, as the angry reaction from the head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dugout, losing his cool over Arshdeep’s wides, reflected the team’s displeasure at the costly lapse in discipline.
2. India Pacers Struggle against South Africa Batters
Apart from Arshdeep Singh, other Indian pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah (0/45), Hardik Pandya (0/34), and Shivam Dube (0/18), also struggled to contain South Africa batters, who were taking on the hosts’ bowling attack’s lack of control and exploiting every scoring opportunity to exert relentless pressure throughout the innings.
Due to a lack of discipline and rhythm by the pacers, the pressure fell on the spinners, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, who together picked just three wickets but struggled to stem the flow of runs, as South Africa batters, especially Quinton de Kock (90), Aiden Markram (29), Donovan Ferreira (30*), and David Miller (20*), dominated to take control of the innings.
3. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav Flop Again
Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to deliver as they were dismissed cheaply for the second time on the trot in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. Given the mammoth target to chase, Team India management expected of captain and vice-captain to step up and deliver, as their starts were crucial and anchor the innings under pressure. However, both walked back to the dugout early.
Shubman Gill was dismissed for a golden duck, his first in international cricket, while Suryakumar Yadav walked back after scoring just five runs. Since his return to the T20I setup during the Asia Cup this year, Gill has failed to score a single fifty and currently averages at 21 in 14 matches. Suryakumar, on the other hand, has endured his lean patch after taking over full-time T20I captaincy and has not scored a single fifty in the last 17 matches.
4. Axar Patel's Surprise Promotion to No.3
One of the key talking points was the promotion of Axar Patel to the No.3 batting spot. After the dismissal of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav was next in line to bat. However, the Team India management was surprisingly pushed Axar up the order and sent him in to stabilize the innings, hoping his experience and composure could steady the chase.
However, the gamble by Gautam Gambhir-led management did not pay off as he was dismissed for 21 runs off as many balls, including a six and a four, leaving India struggling for momentum in the middle overs of the chase. Axar Patel’s promotion to the no.3 spot became a major topic of debate as India were chasing a 214-run and the early loss of key wickets put immense pressure on the middle and lower order.
5. Tilak Varma's Valiant Fifty
Amid the collapse in India’s run chase, Tilak Varma stood tall like a rock and was carrying a slimmer hope of chasing down a huge target. Varma was the lone warrior at the crease and played a valiant innings of 62 off 34 balls, including two fours and 5 sixes, but lacked adequate support from the other batters as India fell short by 51 runs.
While other batters struggled, except for Jitesh Sharma, who scored 27 off 17 balls, Tilak Varma showcased resilience and aggression, keeping India’s slim hopes alive until the very end. The southpaw’s knock helped India reduce the margin of defeat, but it was never enough to challenge South Africa’s commanding total.
