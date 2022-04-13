IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja dedicates first CSK win as skipper to his wife

Chennai Super Kings registered its first IPL 2022 win by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, skipper Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his first win as captain to his wife.

It was eventually a splendid all-round performance by four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 21 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, CSK ran past RCB and registered a comfortable 23-run win to set its ball rolling after four opening losses. It also marked Ravindra Jadeja's first win as skipper.

Jadeja took charge of CSK just days before IPL 2022 after legendary MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. Since Jadeja was the next senior-most pro in the side, he was handed the duties, but it turned out to be his maiden stint as captain in the tournament. In the meantime, he dedicated his opening win as skipper to his wife and termed it 'special'. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"First of all, this is the first victory as a captain ever. I want to dedicate it to my wife because the first victory is always special. Previous four games, we couldn't cross the line. But, as a team, we came good. As a captain, I am still picking the brains of the senior players. Mahi bhai is there. I always go to him and discuss. Moulding into a new role will take time to get things going. I am still learning and trying to get better with each game," said Jadeja after the win over RCB.

