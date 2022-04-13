Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja dedicates first CSK win as skipper to his wife

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings registered its first IPL 2022 win by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, skipper Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his first win as captain to his wife.

    Image credit: BCCI

    It was eventually a splendid all-round performance by four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 21 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, CSK ran past RCB and registered a comfortable 23-run win to set its ball rolling after four opening losses. It also marked Ravindra Jadeja's first win as skipper.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Jadeja took charge of CSK just days before IPL 2022 after legendary MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. Since Jadeja was the next senior-most pro in the side, he was handed the duties, but it turned out to be his maiden stint as captain in the tournament. In the meantime, he dedicated his opening win as skipper to his wife and termed it 'special'.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Twitter

    "First of all, this is the first victory as a captain ever. I want to dedicate it to my wife because the first victory is always special. Previous four games, we couldn't cross the line. But, as a team, we came good. As a captain, I am still picking the brains of the senior players. Mahi bhai is there. I always go to him and discuss. Moulding into a new role will take time to get things going. I am still learning and trying to get better with each game," said Jadeja after the win over RCB.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "Our management don't put pressure on me. They are relaxed. They always come to me and motivate me. We have plenty of experience in our dressing room. Experience comes into play. We don't panic early. We try to keep ourselves calm, back ourselves, and look to play positive cricket. We'll look to push hard. We've got the momentum. We'll try and continue the momentum," Jadeja concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS mumbai-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Can Mumbai end its winless misery against a relentless Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube domination hands Chennai Super Kings maiden season win; netizens relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Uthappa-Dube domination hands Chennai maiden season win; netizens relieved

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Chennai-Bangalore: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube's 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy

    IPL 2022: DC all-rounder Axar Patel reveals story behind spelling of his name snt

    IPL 2022: DC all-rounder Axar Patel reveals story behind spelling of his name

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya swimming pool time with son Agastya is cuteness overloaded-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's swimming pool time with son Agastya is 'cuteness overloaded'

    Recent Stories

    Exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians Zelenskyy s offer to Russia gcw

    'Exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians': Zelenskyy's offer to Russia

    football Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League snt

    Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League

    SC agrees to consider hearing Nawab Malik's plea against ED arrest-dnm

    SC agrees to consider hearing Nawab Malik’s plea against ED arrest

    Hate crime: Two Sikh men assaulted in New York's Richmond Hills, one suspect arrested

    Hate crime: Two Sikh men assaulted in New York's Richmond Hills, one suspect arrested

    Its a genocide: Joe Biden slams Russia's Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war, 10 updates

    'It's a genocide': Joe Biden slams Russia's Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war, 10 updates

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon