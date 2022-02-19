IND vs WI 2021-22: BCCI gives bio-bubble break to Kohli and Pant ahead of 3rd T20I

India and Windies are engaged in three T20Is. The Indians have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The BCCI has given Virat Kohli a bio-bubble break.

India has had a stellar performance against the Windies in the two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at home. India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Ahead of the third T20I at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, former skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant have been given a bio-bubble break by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As per a PTI report, a senior BCCI official has confirmed that Kohli left for home on Saturday morning after being granted the bubble break. It happens to be a policy adopted by the BCCI to give regular intervals to all top players to balance their workload management. Also, the board prioritises the mental health of the players. ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I - Kohli, Pant hand India series win; Twitter celebrates

Earlier, Kohli himself had pondered on the two points. "These things will have to be considered. Like what length of the tournament or series one is going to play and what impact it will have on players mentally to stay in a similar environment for 80 days and not do anything different," he had said.

"Or have space to go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be thought about seriously. At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally, based on how they're feeling. Those conversations should take place regularly," Kohli had further added. ALSO READ: Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience - Wasim Jaffer on his grey patch

In the meantime, the All-India Senior Selection Committee will also be announcing the squad for the upcoming three T20Is against Sri Lanka later on Saturday. According to ESPNCricinfo, Kohli and Pant are likely to be given a break for T20Is before returning for two Tests that follow. The T20Is start from February 24, while the Tests begin from March 4.