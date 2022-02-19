  • Facebook
  • Twitter

    IND vs WI 2021-22: BCCI gives bio-bubble break to Kohli and Pant ahead of 3rd T20I

    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India and Windies are engaged in three T20Is. The Indians have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The BCCI has given Virat Kohli a bio-bubble break.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI ahead of 3rd T20I-ayh

    India has had a stellar performance against the Windies in the two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at home. India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Ahead of the third T20I at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, former skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant have been given a bio-bubble break by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI ahead of 3rd T20I-ayh

    As per a PTI report, a senior BCCI official has confirmed that Kohli left for home on Saturday morning after being granted the bubble break. It happens to be a policy adopted by the BCCI to give regular intervals to all top players to balance their workload management. Also, the board prioritises the mental health of the players.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I - Kohli, Pant hand India series win; Twitter celebrates

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI ahead of 3rd T20I-ayh

    Earlier, Kohli himself had pondered on the two points. "These things will have to be considered. Like what length of the tournament or series one is going to play and what impact it will have on players mentally to stay in a similar environment for 80 days and not do anything different," he had said.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI ahead of 3rd T20I-ayh

    "Or have space to go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be thought about seriously. At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally, based on how they're feeling. Those conversations should take place regularly," Kohli had further added.

    ALSO READ: Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience - Wasim Jaffer on his grey patch

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI ahead of 3rd T20I-ayh

    In the meantime, the All-India Senior Selection Committee will also be announcing the squad for the upcoming three T20Is against Sri Lanka later on Saturday. According to ESPNCricinfo, Kohli and Pant are likely to be given a break for T20Is before returning for two Tests that follow. The T20Is start from February 24, while the Tests begin from March 4.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI ahead of 3rd T20I-ayh

    IND vs SL schedule
    1st T20I - Feb 24 (Lucknow)
    2nd T20I - Feb 26 (Dharamshala)
    3rd T20I - Feb 27 (Dharamshala)
    1st Test - Mar 4-8 (Mohali)
    2nd Test - Mar 12-16 (Bengaluru)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I match report: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant hand India series win; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Kohli, Pant hand India series win; Twitter celebrates

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I toss report: Windies opts to bowl, India fields unchanged XI-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, India fields unchanged XI

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Bihar Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut against Mizoram, fans go berserk, twitter reactions-ayh

    Ranji Trophy: Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut, fans go berserk

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite watch

    Ronaldo vs Messi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite (WATCH)

    Mohammed Siraj recalls how Virat Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and Indian Premier League IPL being life-changer-ayh

    Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections: Our alliance will win all 21 corporations, says CM MK Stalin-dnm

    Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections: ‘Our alliance will win all 21 corporations’, says CM MK Stalin

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 26 preview: Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Wesh Ham United, Leicester, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 26 preview: City vs Tottenham clash a vital headliner

    Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur first pic as Mr and Mrs out see here drb

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur’s first pic as Mr and Mrs out; see here

    Punjab Election 2022: Chandigarh DSP moves criminal defamation suit against Navjot Singh Sidhu-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Chandigarh DSP moves criminal defamation suit against Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?

    Recent Videos

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham on JFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win

    Video Icon
    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon