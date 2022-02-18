Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience - Wasim Jaffer on his grey patch

Virat Kohli has struggled with his form for the past two years. Wasim Jaffer has admitted that every cricketer goes through this patch. He wants him to have some patience.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has struggled with his form over the last couple of years. Notably, he has failed to score an international century in over two years. As he continues to struggle, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has termed his phase a common one that all go through.

While Kohli showed promising signs during the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in South Africa, he failed to fare in the home ODI series against the Windies, scoring 8, 18 and 0 in the three matches. Also, in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against the side, he managed just 17. In the meantime, Jaffer feels that Kohli needs some patience to regain his form.

"I think Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience. Once he breaks the barrier, he will score runs consistently as he used to in the past. I am sure he is working as hard behind the scenes as he has been doing all these years, and with the same intensity. I am sure we will see consistent scores from him again," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.