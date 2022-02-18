  • Facebook
    Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience - Wasim Jaffer on his grey patch

    First Published Feb 18, 2022, 6:09 PM IST
    Virat Kohli has struggled with his form for the past two years. Wasim Jaffer has admitted that every cricketer goes through this patch. He wants him to have some patience.

    Virat Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience - Wasim Jaffer on his grey patch

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has struggled with his form over the last couple of years. Notably, he has failed to score an international century in over two years. As he continues to struggle, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has termed his phase a common one that all go through.

    Virat Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience - Wasim Jaffer on his grey patch-ayh

    While Kohli showed promising signs during the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in South Africa, he failed to fare in the home ODI series against the Windies, scoring 8, 18 and 0 in the three matches. Also, in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against the side, he managed just 17. In the meantime, Jaffer feels that Kohli needs some patience to regain his form.

    ALSO READ: Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

    Virat Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience - Wasim Jaffer on his grey patch-ayh

    "I think Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience. Once he breaks the barrier, he will score runs consistently as he used to in the past. I am sure he is working as hard behind the scenes as he has been doing all these years, and with the same intensity. I am sure we will see consistent scores from him again," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

    Virat Kohli is trying his level best, but he needs some patience - Wasim Jaffer on his grey patch-ayh

    Kohli also found support from Team India head coach Rahul Dravid. Even he admitted that it is familiar with every top cricketer, while it is frustrating for all to go through that phase, having played cricket for such a prolonged duration. "Even though he batted well and couldn't convert those starts, I feel there's going to be a big run of outstanding scores coming in from someone like him," he had conceded.

