India vs Windies 2021-22: Blazing Rohit to quirky Jadeja - T20I numbers between the two

After a 3-0 clean sweep in the One-Day Internationals (ODI), India and Windies lock horns in three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), starting from Wednesday at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata from Wednesday. The format has seen some top clashes between the two, producing glorious numbers. We take a look at these numerals.

Team stats

Top scores: IND - 244/4 (Florida, 2016); WI - 245/6 (Florida, 2016)

Biggest win (runs): IND - 71 runs (Lucknow, 2018); WI - 14 runs (Barbados, 2010)

Biggest win (wickets): IND - 7 wickets (Dhaka, 2014); WI - 9 wickets (Jamaica, 2019)

Biggest win (balls): IND - 16 balls (Florida, 2019); WI - 9 balls (Jamaica, 2017 & Thiruvananthapuram, 2019)

Batting stats

Most runs: IND - Rohit Sharma (519); WI - Evin Lewis (322)

Top scores: IND - Rohit (111*); WI - Lewis (125*)

Best average: IND - Dinesh Karthik (79.00); WI - Johnson Charles (58.00)

Best strike rate: IND - Harbhajan Singh (200.00); WI - Jason Holder (228.57)

Most 50-plus: IND - Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma (5); WI - Charles, Lewis, Lendl Simmons & Kieron Pollard (2)

Most sixes: IND - Rohit (29); WI - Lewis (28)

Most innings sixes: IND - Rohit & Kohli (7); WI - Lewis (12)

Most innings boundary runs: IND - KL Rahul (78); WI - Lewis (96)

Best innings strike rate: IND - Kohli (241.37); WI - Charles (239.39)

Most series runs: IND - Kohli (183, 2019-20); WI - Lewis (125, 2017)

Best partnerships: IND - Rohit-Rahul (135); WI - Charles-Lewis (126)

Bowling stats

Most wickets: IND - Ravindra Jadeja (9); WI - Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell & Oshane Thomas (7)

Best bowling: IND - Deepak Chahar (3/4); WI - Darren Sammy (4/16)

Best economy: IND - Irfan Pathan (4.50); WI - Sammy (5.12)

Most innings four-fors: IND - None; WI - Sammy & Bravo (1)

Best innings economy: IND - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1.00); WI - Carlos Brathwaite (2.75)

Most series wickets: IND - Kuldeep Yadav (5, 2018-19); WI - Sammy (4, 2011)

Wicketkeeping stats

Most dismissals: IND - Rishabh Pant & MS Dhoni (5); WI - Denesh Ramdin (3)

Most innings dismissals: IND - Karthik (3); WI - Ramdin & Andre Fletcher (2)

Most series dismissals: IND - Karthik (3, 2018-19) & Pant (3, 2019); WI - Ramdin (2, 2010) & Fletcher (2, 2011)

Fielding stats

Most catches: IND - Rohit (9); WI - Pollard (7)

Most innings catches: IND - Rohit (3); WI - Simmons (3)

Most series catches: IND - Rohit (3, 2018-19); WI - Simmons (3, 2009), Pollard (3, 2019) & Shimron Hetmyer (3, 2019-20)