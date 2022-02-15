  • Facebook
    India vs Windies 2021-22: Blazing Rohit to quirky Jadeja - T20I numbers between the two

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
    India and Windies lock horns in three T20Is from Wednesday. The numbers between the two in the format have been great. Let us check out all of them.

    After a 3-0 clean sweep in the One-Day Internationals (ODI), India and Windies lock horns in three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), starting from Wednesday at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata from Wednesday. The format has seen some top clashes between the two, producing glorious numbers. We take a look at these numerals.

    Team stats
    Top scores: IND - 244/4 (Florida, 2016); WI - 245/6 (Florida, 2016)
    Biggest win (runs): IND - 71 runs (Lucknow, 2018); WI - 14 runs (Barbados, 2010)
    Biggest win (wickets): IND - 7 wickets (Dhaka, 2014); WI - 9 wickets (Jamaica, 2019)
    Biggest win (balls): IND - 16 balls (Florida, 2019); WI - 9 balls (Jamaica, 2017 & Thiruvananthapuram, 2019)

    Batting stats
    Most runs:     IND - Rohit Sharma (519); WI - Evin Lewis (322)
    Top scores: IND - Rohit (111*); WI - Lewis (125*)
    Best average: IND - Dinesh Karthik (79.00); WI - Johnson Charles (58.00)
    Best strike rate: IND - Harbhajan Singh (200.00); WI - Jason Holder (228.57)
    Most 50-plus: IND - Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma (5); WI - Charles, Lewis, Lendl Simmons & Kieron Pollard (2)
    Most sixes: IND - Rohit (29); WI - Lewis (28)
    Most innings sixes: IND - Rohit & Kohli (7); WI - Lewis (12)
    Most innings boundary runs: IND - KL Rahul (78); WI - Lewis (96)
    Best innings strike rate: IND - Kohli (241.37); WI - Charles (239.39)
    Most series runs: IND - Kohli (183, 2019-20); WI - Lewis (125, 2017)
    Best partnerships: IND - Rohit-Rahul (135); WI - Charles-Lewis (126)

    Bowling stats
    Most wickets:     IND - Ravindra Jadeja (9); WI - Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell & Oshane Thomas (7)
    Best bowling: IND - Deepak Chahar (3/4); WI - Darren Sammy (4/16)
    Best economy: IND - Irfan Pathan (4.50); WI - Sammy (5.12)
    Most innings four-fors: IND - None; WI - Sammy & Bravo (1)
    Best innings economy: IND - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1.00); WI - Carlos Brathwaite (2.75)
    Most series wickets: IND - Kuldeep Yadav (5, 2018-19); WI - Sammy (4, 2011)

    Wicketkeeping stats
    Most dismissals:     IND - Rishabh Pant & MS Dhoni (5); WI - Denesh Ramdin (3)
    Most innings dismissals: IND - Karthik (3); WI - Ramdin & Andre Fletcher (2)
    Most series dismissals: IND - Karthik (3, 2018-19) & Pant (3, 2019); WI - Ramdin (2, 2010) & Fletcher (2, 2011)

    Fielding stats
    Most catches:     IND - Rohit (9); WI - Pollard (7)
    Most innings catches: IND - Rohit (3); WI - Simmons (3)
    Most series catches: IND - Rohit (3, 2018-19); WI - Simmons (3, 2009), Pollard (3, 2019) & Shimron Hetmyer (3, 2019-20)

    Individual stats
    Most matches:     IND - Rohit (15); WI - Pollard (14)
    Most matches (captain): IND - Kohli (7); WI - Brathwaite (9)

