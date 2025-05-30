Veteran Indian batter Karun Nair scored a century for India A against England Lions in the first four-day match at Canterbury. This performance strengthens his case for selection in the upcoming Test series against England.

Veteran Indian batter Karun Nair has proved his selection in the India squad for the England Test series with a statement-making century for India A on Day 1 of the first four-day match against England Lions at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday, May 30.

India A kicked off their red-ball tour of England as part of the preparations for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting on June 20. India A tour of England is seen as a crucial platform for fringe and comeback players, including Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, and a few others to claim their spot in the Test side by performing in English conditions similar to those expected in the main series.

India A has had a great opening day of the first four-day match against England Lions, as Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel put up good performances to put the visitors in a commanding position and give the selectors a timely reminder of their red-ball credentials ahead of the high-profile England Test series.

Karun Nair takes a second chance seriously

After being included in the India A and India squads for the England Test series, Karun Nair was not willing to let go of the opportunity after making a comeback to the India Test side following nine years off the selectors’ radar. This was very evident in her performance on Day 1 against the England Lions.

Karun Nair walked out to bat after India A were at 51/2 following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal and joined Sarfaraz Khan at the crease. The pair stitched a crucial 181-run partnership for the third wicket until Sarfaraz was dismissed for 92 at 232. Thereafter, Karun anchored India A's innings, with Dhruv Jurel giving solid support at the end of the crease. Having played County Championship for Northamptonshire, Karun seemed to have quickly adapted to the English conditions.

Karun Nair was looking calm and composed as he neared his century. The 34-year-old was batting on 99 when he hit the ball towards the leg side off Rehan Ahmed’s delivery and ran for two to complete his century. He raised the bat and helmet as the India A dressing stood up to applaud the veteran’s gritty and well-crafted century.

Karun Nair’s County stint with Northamptonshire and his performance in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 have played a pivotal role in his resurgence. Karun Nair is making himself a strong contender for a spot in the playing XI when India takes on England in the first Test of the five-match series at Headingley on June 20.

India A ended Day 1 with a total of 409/3 in 90 overs. Karun Nair will look to complete a double century as he was unbeaten on 186 off 246 balls, while Dhruv Jurel scored an unbeaten 82 off 104 balls.

Will Karun Nair get a place in India's playing XI?

Karun Nair was added to the India squad for the Test series against England. With India set to go through a transition phase in Tests following the retirements bof atting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the experience of veteran players, including KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj, will be vital.

Karun Nair, who was the second Indian batter to score a triple century in the history of Test Cricket, was selected for the India squad as a reward for his brilliant performance in domestic cricket last season, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. Even the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that India needed an experienced player in the absence of Virat Kohli, and Karun Nair was seen as an ideal candidate for stabilising the middle order.

Karun Nair is likely to get a spot in India’s playing XI for the series against England, given his recent form, prior experience in English conditions, and ability to anchor the innings in the middle order.