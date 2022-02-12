Is Team India worried about Virat Kohli's unstable form? Rohit Sharma comments

India managed to clean sweep Windies 3-0 in the ODIs. However, Virat Kohli failed to fire in all three matches. Rohit Sharma has commented if the team is worried.

It was a top-class and all-round performance by Team India. As a result, it has managed to tame the Windies 3-0 in the just-concluded One-Day International (ODI) series at home. However, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed to fire in all three ODIs. But, current skipper Rohit Sharma has asserted that the team is not worried about it.

Kohli scored just 26 runs in the three ODIs at a poor average of 8.66 and has an unconvincing strike rate of 72.22. Moreover, he is yet to score an international century in over a couple of years. However, when Rohit was asked if Kohli needed the confidence to bat better, he chuckled and recalled his innings in South Africa.

"Not scoring 100 is different, but he played a series in South Africa and scored two half-centuries in three matches. I don't see anything wrong. And, the team management is not at all worried about that. What we were worried about was, you know, how we will be challenged in the middle overs, and I thought our middle overs batting in this series was good," Rohit commented during the post-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday, reports ANI.

However, Rohit was all-praise for India's middle-order and the bench strength, while he was happy with the tough competition in the team's batting line-up. He was glad to have so many batting contenders in the group. He also lauded those in the middle-order who got the chances and utilised the opportunity to the fullest.