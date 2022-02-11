IND vs WI: India clinch clean sweep with 3-0 win in ODIs; fans laud Men in Blue

India and Windies have completed their three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue have registered a 3-0 clean sweep by winning the third ODI. Here's how fans reacted on social media.

It has been top-class performance by Team India across departments. It trounced the Windies by 96 runs in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. As a result, the Indians have registered a 3-0 clean sweep, while fans have taken to social media to celebrate the dominance.

Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma elected to bat to take up the challenge to defend the target and made three changes, while KL Rahul missed out due to a hamstring injury. India was off to a jittery start, losing three wickets by the tenth over at 43. However, Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) contributed to a 110-run stand for the fourth wicket to get India's innings on track.

In the 30th over, leg-spinner Hayden Walsh got rid of Pant. Iyer fell in the 38th to the same man, as the score read 187/6. However, Washington Sundar (33) and Deepak Chahar (38) contributed 53 for the seventh wicket. Pacer Jason Holder got rid of the two by the final over, at 261.

India was all out for 265 in the final ball of the innings. As for the Windies, Holder finished with four wickets as the most wicket-taker. In reply, Windies started on a nervous note, too, losing three wickets by the fifth over, at 25. As it struggled to build partnerships, skipper Nicholas Pooran (34) batted decently before falling to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the 19th, as the score read 82/7.

With Windies feeling the dire need of veteran all-rounder and skipper Kieron Pollard, who was missing out due to a niggle, Odean Smith (36) played an 18-ball cameo before departing to pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 24th, at 122. While he was involved in a 40-run stand with Alzarri Joseph (29), the latter stretched the partnership to 47 with Walsh (13).

However, pacer Prasidh Krishna got rid of Joseph to end the proceedings, as a couple of dropped catches previously off Siraj had delayed the inevitable. Krishna and Siraj claimed three each, as India got the job done by 96 runs in just over 37 overs to clean sweep 3-0.

Brief scores: IND 265 in 50 overs (Iyer- 80, Pant- 56; Holder- 4/34) defeats WI 169 in 37.1 overs (Smith- 36; Krishna- 3/27, Siraj- 3/29) by 96 runs.