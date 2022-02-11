  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI: India clinch clean sweep with 3-0 win in ODIs; fans laud Men in Blue

    India and Windies have completed their three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue have registered a 3-0 clean sweep by winning the third ODI. Here's how fans reacted on social media.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI: India clinch clean sweep with 3-0 win in ODIs; fans laud Men in Blue-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 9:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It has been top-class performance by Team India across departments. It trounced the Windies by 96 runs in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. As a result, the Indians have registered a 3-0 clean sweep, while fans have taken to social media to celebrate the dominance.

    Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma elected to bat to take up the challenge to defend the target and made three changes, while KL Rahul missed out due to a hamstring injury. India was off to a jittery start, losing three wickets by the tenth over at 43. However, Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) contributed to a 110-run stand for the fourth wicket to get India's innings on track.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2021-22 - KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out of T20Is; replacements announced

    In the 30th over, leg-spinner Hayden Walsh got rid of Pant. Iyer fell in the 38th to the same man, as the score read 187/6. However, Washington Sundar (33) and Deepak Chahar (38) contributed 53 for the seventh wicket. Pacer Jason Holder got rid of the two by the final over, at 261.

    India was all out for 265 in the final ball of the innings. As for the Windies, Holder finished with four wickets as the most wicket-taker. In reply, Windies started on a nervous note, too, losing three wickets by the fifth over, at 25. As it struggled to build partnerships, skipper Nicholas Pooran (34) batted decently before falling to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the 19th, as the score read 82/7.

    ALSO WATCH: Is Virat Kohli a fan of Allu Arjun? Check out his Srivalli walk

    With Windies feeling the dire need of veteran all-rounder and skipper Kieron Pollard, who was missing out due to a niggle, Odean Smith (36) played an 18-ball cameo before departing to pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 24th, at 122. While he was involved in a 40-run stand with Alzarri Joseph (29), the latter stretched the partnership to 47 with Walsh (13).

    However, pacer Prasidh Krishna got rid of Joseph to end the proceedings, as a couple of dropped catches previously off Siraj had delayed the inevitable. Krishna and Siraj claimed three each, as India got the job done by 96 runs in just over 37 overs to clean sweep 3-0.
    Brief scores: IND 265 in 50 overs (Iyer- 80, Pant- 56; Holder- 4/34) defeats WI 169 in 37.1 overs (Smith- 36; Krishna- 3/27, Siraj- 3/29) by 96 runs.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 9:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer

    Is Virat Kohli an Allu Arjun fan? Check out his Srivalli walk (Video) RCB

    Is Virat Kohli a fan of Allu Arjun? Check out his Srivalli walk (Watch)

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Windies plays for pride as Men in Blue eye clean sweep

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue wrap up series, netizens delighted-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue wrap up series, netizens delighted

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI toss report: WI opts to bowl, Kieron Pollard out with niggle as Nicolas Pooran leads-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Windies bowls, Pollard out with niggle as Pooran leads

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes - ADT

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how RCB

    Alia Bhatt overpowers beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day drb

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day

    Explained Karnataka hijab row, timeline of events, violence in campus, and HC's observation-ycb

    Explained: Karnataka hijab row, timeline of events, violence in campus, and HC's observation

    Recent Videos

    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur FC climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon