Image Credit : Getty

South Africa and the defending champions, Australia, will take on each other in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s on June 11.

Australia will be aiming to defend their title and become the first team to win two consecutive WTC triumphs, while South Africa is not only eyeing the Test supremacy but also ending their 27-year drought of winning an ICC title. South Africa qualified for the final as the table toppers with 8 wins, 3 losses, and a draw in 12 Tests. Australia, on the other hand, finished second on the points table with 13 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws in 19 matches.

As South Africa and Australia set to lock horns in the high-stakes WTC final at Lord’s, let’s take a look at six players to watch out for in the battle for Test supremacy.