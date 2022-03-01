IND vs SL: Bumrah terms Kohli's 100th Test as 'testimony of his hard work'

India and Sri Lanka play the opening Test in Mohali from Friday. It will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test. Here's how Jasprit Bumrah feels about it.

As India prepares to take on Sri Lanka in the opening Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from Friday, the occasion will be far more extensive. It will be the 100th Test of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Ahead of the same, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has some words of wisdom for the Delhite.

While Bumrah felt that it is always special for any player to play 100 Tests, for Kohli, it is the 'testimony to his hard work and dedication'. He acclaimed his contributions to Team India to date and backed him for more in the coming days. He strongly feels that it is just another feather in his cap, with a lot more incoming, besides congratulating him on the feat. ALSO READ: IND vs SL - Empty bullet shells found in private Chandigarh bus transporting Lankan players

"If the Indian team wins, then there is no best present than that. But, as a cricketer, he [Kohli] would like to give his best. Whichever match we play, whether it is his 100th Test, yes obviously, a big achievement, and it is a testimony to his hard work, but India's main focus is on the series," Bumrah said during a press conference.

On being asked if the Test being played behind closed doors spoils the fun on such great occasion, Bumrah cited, "See, right now we are in the frame of mind, where we are focussing on what we can control. The crowds come, it is good for the energy, but that is something that we cannot control, we don't have any power regarding that, we don't decide the rules." ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India's clean sweep extends winning streak to 12, fans jubilant