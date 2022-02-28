IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India's clean sweep extends winning streak to 12, fans jubilant

India and Sri Lanka locked horns in the final T20I in Dharamshala on Sunday. India won by six wickets to clean sweep 3-0. Consequently, fans were jubilant.

India faced off against Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I). It was yet another one-sided domination, played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, as India scripted a convincing eight-wicket win to clean sweep 3-0 and extend its winning streak in the format to record 12 matches. As a result, fans went crazy and jubilant on social media with this dominance.

Winning the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first on a seemingly good-looking batting surface. At the same time, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made four changes to the playing XI. The visitors were off to a restless start, losing three wickets for just 11 runs by the fourth over of the Powerplay, while they were 29/4 by the ninth over.

A 31-run stand ensued between Dinesh Chandimal (22) and Shanaka (74*) before the former fell to pacer Harshal Patel in the 13th over. Nonetheless, the latter and Chamika Karunaratne (12*) batted until the end, as Shanaka hit his third T20I half-century. Lanka finished on a below-par total of 146/5, while pacer Avesh Khan claimed a couple.

In reply, India started shakily too, losing Rohit (5) early in the second over, with just six runs on the board. However, fellow opener Sanju Samson (18) and Shreyas Iyer (57*) put on a 45-run partnership before the former departed in the seventh. Then, it was a 38-run stand between Iyer and Deepak Hooda (21), while the latter fell in the 11th, at 89.

Venkatesh Iyer (5) fell in the 13th, 14 runs later, while Shreyas brought up his seventh T20I 50 at this time. However, the latter and Ravindra Jadeja (22*) batted out until the end and got the job done by six wickets, with 19 balls to spare. For the visitors, pacer Lahiru Kumara claimed a couple.

Brief scores: SL 146/5 (Shanaka- 74*; Avesh- 2/23) lost to IND 148/4 in 16.5 overs (Shreyas- 73; Kumara- 2/39) by six wickets. IND wins series 3-0.