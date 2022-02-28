  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India's clean sweep extends winning streak to 12, fans jubilant

    India and Sri Lanka locked horns in the final T20I in Dharamshala on Sunday. India won by six wickets to clean sweep 3-0. Consequently, fans were jubilant.

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India's clean sweep over Sri Lanka extends winning streak to 12, fans jubilant-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dharamshala, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India faced off against Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I). It was yet another one-sided domination, played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, as India scripted a convincing eight-wicket win to clean sweep 3-0 and extend its winning streak in the format to record 12 matches. As a result, fans went crazy and jubilant on social media with this dominance.

    Winning the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first on a seemingly good-looking batting surface. At the same time, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made four changes to the playing XI. The visitors were off to a restless start, losing three wickets for just 11 runs by the fourth over of the Powerplay, while they were 29/4 by the ninth over.

    ALSO READ: Mandhana struck on head during Women's World Cup warm-up; Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I

    A 31-run stand ensued between Dinesh Chandimal (22) and Shanaka (74*) before the former fell to pacer Harshal Patel in the 13th over. Nonetheless, the latter and Chamika Karunaratne (12*) batted until the end, as Shanaka hit his third T20I half-century. Lanka finished on a below-par total of 146/5, while pacer Avesh Khan claimed a couple.

    In reply, India started shakily too, losing Rohit (5) early in the second over, with just six runs on the board. However, fellow opener Sanju Samson (18) and Shreyas Iyer (57*) put on a 45-run partnership before the former departed in the seventh. Then, it was a 38-run stand between Iyer and Deepak Hooda (21), while the latter fell in the 11th, at 89.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I - India holds nerve to seal series, social media pleased

    Venkatesh Iyer (5) fell in the 13th, 14 runs later, while Shreyas brought up his seventh T20I 50 at this time. However, the latter and Ravindra Jadeja (22*) batted out until the end and got the job done by six wickets, with 19 balls to spare. For the visitors, pacer Lahiru Kumara claimed a couple.
    Brief scores: SL 146/5 (Shanaka- 74*; Avesh- 2/23) lost to IND 148/4 in 16.5 overs (Shreyas- 73; Kumara- 2/39) by six wickets. IND wins series 3-0.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka opts to bat, India makes 4 changes-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka opts to bat, India makes 4 changes

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India holds nerve to seal series, social media pleased-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India holds nerve to seal series, social media pleased

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl, field unchanged XI-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India wins toss and opts to bowl, fields unchanged XI

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India favourite to seal the series against a hapless Sri Lanka

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan's 89 hand India 62-run win, social media delighted-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Kishan's 89 hands India 62-run win, social media delighted

    Recent Stories

    India abstains again, explains why it did not vote on UNSC resolution on Ukraine

    India abstains again, explains why it did not vote on UNSC resolution on Ukraine

    Football FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play with them

    FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play

    Ukraine war latest updates European Union bans Russian media outlets G7 bans

    European Union bans Russian media outlets; G7 threatens new sanctions

    Lock Upp: Is Raveena Tandon in Kangana Ranaut's show? Meet 16 contestants RCB

    Lock Upp: Is Raveena Tandon in Kangana Ranaut's show? Meet 16 contestants

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru; here's what they are doing RCB

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru; here's what they are doing

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    Video Icon
    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief - ycb

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Icon